WWE NXT star Zoey Stark shows rock hard abs ahead of Heatwave

WWE NXT star Zoey Stark had a message for Mandy Rose ahead of their championship battle. Pic credit: @zoeystarkwwe/Instagram

Zoey Stark has arguably two of the biggest matches of her career in the coming week and showed fans her body of work days before she gets into the wrestling ring.

The WWE NXT superstar posed for a gym selfie which she shared on her official Instagram, as she wore a pair of tight blue leggings and a sleeveless black workout top featuring silver and grey designs.

Zoey, real name Lacey Ryan, had white sneakers on her feet, a black baseball cap, and a watch as she stood in the gym displaying some super impressive washboard abs.

Also visible were her sculpted arms and tremendous shoulder muscles, which she’ll bring to battle when she goes up against her opponents this week.

“Zero days off…..ready for Tuesday and Friday!” she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for NXT Heatwave and WWE SmackDown.

She’ll appear on both shows, and on each, she’ll have a match that either has a championship on the line or offers a chance to get closer to winning one.

Zoey Stark shared message before Heatwave match

This coming Tuesday will be the first of Zoey Stark’s matches, as she’ll challenge WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for her title.

She shared a video message for Mandy on her Instagram several days before their matchup.

“Three days til Heatwave where it’s Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark,” she said in her video, bringing up how the champ was currently feeling fearful.

“You know I’m no Raquel. You know I’m no Iyo. They’re great. They’re fantastic. But you know, I’m a whole other breed. I’m a breed you’ve never had to face before,” Stark said, adding she’s “the end” to Rose’s title reign and possibly her career.

Stark earned the No. 1 contender spot several weeks ago during a 20-woman battle royal held on WWE NXT 2.0, where she bested other stars, including Tiffany Stratton and Cora Jade.

Now she’ll get a chance to become the next WWE NXT Woman’s Champion, which would end Mandy Rose’s lengthy reign as champ, currently fourth all-time amongst NXT Women’s Champions.

Zoey will also compete on WWE SmackDown.

Also involved in that 20-woman battle royal on NXT 2.0 was Nikkita Lyons, who many fans were rooting for to get the win. She’ll team up with Zoey Stark this coming Friday in an opening round tag team match for the women’s tag team tournament.

The two teammates appeared during a SmackDown segment this past Friday, discussing their hobbies and in-ring abilities.

Stark mentioned she just got back after rehabbing a torn ACL and said they’re ready to go “balls to the wall” in the WWE tournament.

“The other tag teams have no idea what’s in store for them. We are two NXT superstars ready to bust brackets, make waves, and take some gold,” Stark said.

The tournament was revealed within the past several weeks as a way to crown brand new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles became vacated by Sasha Banks and Naomi after the duo walked out ahead of an episode of WWE’s television programming several months ago.

Two matches have already taken place in the first round of the tournament. On WWE Raw, the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke. This past Friday on SmackDown, Raquel and Aliyah defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li to advance in the tournament bracket.

This coming Friday, Nikkita and Zoey will look to become the next team to advance as they take on Natalya and Sonya Deville.

NXT Heatwave airs Tuesday, August 16 at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.