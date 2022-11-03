WWE NXT star Sol Ruca poses for a series of Instagram selfies in May 2022. Pic credit: @wwe.solruca/Instagram

One of WWE NXT’s brightest new superstars recently showed off some of her impressive skills at the beach while wearing a skimpy bikini.

Sol Ruca, a 5-foot-8 wrestling star from Ontario, California, donned a gorgeous two-piece swimsuit. The bikini featured a black background with a yellow stripe pattern but also had bits of pink, blue, and orange visible in the design.

In a video clip she shared to her Instagram, Sol is at the beach wearing the thong bikini as the Bee Gees and AC/DC Stayin’ in Black mashup song plays.

Sol performs an array of backflips and handstands and splits on the sand. Not all of her splits land perfectly, but her overall skills are still impressive.

The background in her video features lightly crashing waves and clear blue skies, making for a beautiful visual display as Sol shows off her skills.

“The process behind my beach content,” she wrote in her caption with eyeball emojis.

Among the hashtags she used were “#flipsonthebeach,” “#bikinimodel,” “#bikinibod,” and “#sportsillustratedswimsuit.”

Sol Ruca competed in NXT’s costume battle royal

According to Diva Dirt’s report, NXT held a house show in Melbourne, Florida, featuring a huge women’s battle royal. All the competitors in the match wore costumes since Halloween was several days after the event.

The costumed superstars included Gigi Dolin as Chucky, Roxanne Perez as Bayley, and Jacy Jayne as The Undertaker. Sol was part of a couples costume with fellow NXT star Dani Palmer. The duo dressed up as Mini-Me and Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies.

Dani shared side-by-side images of Sol Ruca and herself next to a photo of them in their costumes (below).

Unfortunately, Sol and Dani were unable to win the battle royal. Chase U’s Thea Hail ended up with the victory and went on to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship, but lost in the main event match.

Sol Ruca shared intense legs workout video

Sol made her NXT debut earlier this year after joining the WWE Performance Center this past March. She attended the University of Oregon, where she competed as part of the Acrobatic and Tumbling team.

As a member of WWE’s NXT brand, the former college athlete has to keep herself ring-ready. Her Instagram workout video highlights show she’s doing serious work to maintain her fit physique.

In August, she gave her fans and followers a look at an intense legs workout at the gym. It involved leg extension and leg press drop sets. There were also three sets of hack squats, Bulgarian split squats, and calf raises, all of which help tone and sculpt her muscular legs.

Sol seems to be a superstar on the rise within WWE NXT. Her workout dedication and athletic background certainly show in terms of her fit physique and impressive moves at the beach. She’s likely on her way to impressing WWE fans as she competes in more NXT matches.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.