While many WWE stars have been on the road to WrestleMania, NXT’s Nikkita Lyons has been on the road to recovery after suffering a devastating injury.

However, she recently updated fans about her progress, including a video of herself rocking a colorful bikini as she told fans the latest good news about her situation.

The 23-year-old wrestling star, real name Faith Jefferies, shared a quick clip in which she’d donned a vibrant bikini featuring red, orange, blue, and a bit of purple. The top featured thin straps with a tie in the middle, which Lyons paired with a thong bottom.

At one point in the video, she was wearing a mostly white robe featuring black artwork to go with black sandals. She had her blonde hair flowing in waves and wore pink lipstick to go with dark lashes and brows. Lyons opted for a thin necklace with a small charm attached and long dangling earrings for accessories.

As a hip-hop track played for the background music, she dropped the robe to the ground, revealing a full-body shot of her two-piece as she struck a pose from different angles.

“Suck it up butter cup 👑 btw, outta the chunky knee brace.🦵🏼progress babyyyyy✨,” Lyons wrote in her caption.

Nikkita Lyons suffered a tough injury and needed surgery earlier this year

As Monsters and Critics reported in January, Lyons revealed her injury was a torn ACL and meniscus, which would keep her out of action for a considerable time.

She previously suffered an MCL sprain and partial tear of her MCL, which only sidelined her for a month.

In late January, the WWE NXT Twitter shared an update that Lyons had successful surgery to repair her ACL and meniscus injuries.

“I’ll be back stronger than I’ve ever been #Readytopounce also a big thank you to the wonderful surgeons, doctors, and nurses,” Lyons said in a message on the tweet.

Based on the nature of her latest injury, an estimated timetable for recovery is typically six to nine months. That could mean Lyons returns in June at the earliest or August at the latest.

Nikkita Lyons promotes her official WWE merchandise online

Ahead of Lyons’ unfortunate injury, she was among the rising talents within WWE’s NXT brand, as she was once among contenders for the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

In mid-January, Lyons revealed her official merchandise from WWE Shop in a video clip where she modeled a shirt bearing her name, image, and the phrase “Ready to Pounce.”

“So happy and grateful to announce my very first merch just dropped! Go check out @wweshop , link is in my bio. I’m going to keep learning and fighting 🦁 thank you tremendously to everyone who believes in me and is on this journey with me. 🙏🏼 #LyonPride 💙,” she wrote in a caption with her video.

Lyons noted a link was available in her Instagram bio, where she has a Linktree page set up. That page includes a clickable link for “Nikkita Lyons WWE Merch.”

Lyons generally receives affiliate commissions for customers purchasing items from the WWE Shop using her link, which directs straight to a page with her items.

Just two Lyons items are currently available: a men’s black Ready to Pounce t-shirt for $29.99 and a Fanatics Branded Ready to Pounce Pullover Hoodie for $49.99.

According to the website, both items have free shipping with them. Fans can support the rising NXT star by wearing her merch as they await her anticipated return to the ring sometime this year.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.