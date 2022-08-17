WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons in skimpy bikini for ‘corny beach run’

Nikkita Lyons had some fun at the beach and showed fans her slow-mo run in a bikini. Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

WWE NXT’s Nikkita Lyons gave fans a playful reminder to watch the latest NXT show, Heatwave, as she shared a scorching video of herself in a skimpy bikini.

On Tuesday, she showed off a clip as she ran on the beach wearing a see-through white shirt that she had mostly off, revealing a stunning blue two-piece.

Although the video was dark due to the time of day, her bikini appeared to include unique bottoms featuring blue in the center to go with gold on the sides and gold for the waistband’s trim.

In her clip, Nikkita raises a leg, bends her knee, and then spins for viewers. From there, she runs in slow motion towards the crashing ocean waves with her shirt and hair flowing in the wind. She stops in the waves, spinning again to pose in the water before the video ends.

“Cue corny beach run,” she wrote in her caption, mentioning Heatwave as a reminder for fans.

As of this writing, over 61,000 Likes arrived for Nikkita’s latest Instagram post, along with numerous commenters dropping by to praise the look.

Fans react to Nikkita’s ‘corny beach run’ in bikini

With her latest bikini video, Nikkita Lyons had fans’ attention before and after NXT Heatwave. Over 700 comments had flooded in as of this writing, with her friends and fans even comparing her to Baywatch and superheroes.

“Baywatch doesn’t have nothing on you 😍😍,” MMA star Emma Glover wrote in the comment section.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“It’s like she embodies the beach vibe,” a fan commented in admiration of Nikkita’s latest video.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

“Wonder Woman to the rescue!!! 🌊,” another fan suggested, based on the look of Nikkita’s bikini bottoms seeming similar to what the popular superhero might wear.

Pic credit: @nikkita_wwe/Instagram

Nikkita Lyons to appear on SmackDown

Nikkita Lyons didn’t appear in any matches during Tuesday night’s WWE NXT Heatwave event but played a part in chasing off Toxic Attraction during the WWE NXT Women’s Championship match.

Lyons will appear in a big match on Friday’s SmackDown. She’ll team up with fellow NXT star Zoey Stark as they participate in a first-round matchup for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

According to WWE’s tournament bracket, Stark and Lyons will take on the team of Natalya Neidhart and Sonya Deville, two of SmackDown’s roster members. A win would be huge for the NXT stars.

A win wouldn’t just propel them to the second round and get them closer to the tag team titles, but it would also be a solid in-ring showing for these stars against veterans from the main roster.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.