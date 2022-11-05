The Rock’s daughter is ready to take over WWE just like her father. Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Dwayne Johnson blazed a trail for himself in the professional wrestling world, and now The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is blazing one of her own.

Simone, aka WWE NXT’s Ava Raine, recently made her debut as she joined a group in the ring, which seems like it will lead to future feuds or rivalries for her.

As she grows in popularity with WWE, her social media following will likely grow a lot, with fans interested in seeing what she’s up to.

Ava recently shared a set of selfies on her official Instagram (below) that revealed a stunning look and message likely to generate some buzz.

Only the upper portion of Ava is revealed in her two selfies, which feature her staring at the photo viewer. She’s rocking a mixture of her long, wavy black hair with some red streaks. One of her eyes is noticeably red thanks to a contact lens.

Ava wore a white cardigan sweater in her pics, a few visible nose rings, and a black spiked choker around her neck. She kept her eyeliner and eye shadow dark and also wore pink lipstick.

“What happens next is your fault,” the stunning NXT star captioned her set of selfies, suggesting there’s something bad on the way from her character.

Ava, a fourth-generation athlete, officially signed with WWE in 2020 and began training at the WWE Performance Center. She eventually joined the NXT brand, which holds most of its events in Florida.

In late October, fans saw Ava make her WWE NXT TV debut. She was revealed as part of NXT’s group known as Schism, as she unmasked in the ring along with their fellow members. She shared an image of herself in a black costume from that debut, which had some similarities to her look above.

As seen in the image below, she has a red eye similar to the above photo, which seems to be part of her Schism character in NXT.

Days after her big NXT debut, Ava took to Instagram to reveal her stunning Halloween costume based on an iconic movie, The Craft, with many fans seeming to love that look.

Fans react to Ava Raine selfies

The latest Instagram post featuring selfies of the newest WWE NXT star generated a good deal of attention. As of this writing, Ava’s post had over 26,000 likes and over 400 comments reacting to and admiring her stunning look.

Fellow WWE star Maxxine Dupri was among those commenting, referring to Ava as “Miss Fuego” with added flame emojis in the comment section.

Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

“I’m digging this look,” a fan commented as their reaction to the latest selfies.

Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

“So stunningly beautiful and sexy,” another fan wrote, praising Ava’s latest photos.

Pic credit: @avarainewwe/Instagram

Ava Raine helped promote another wrestling star’s brand

As of this report, Ava may not have the big deals like her father does yet, but she appears to be on her way thanks to her connections in the wrestling world. A Wrestling Inc report indicated she models clothes to help promote the Blxck Mass brand.

Former WWE star Aleister Black (Tom Budgen) co-owns the brand with Bobby Schubenski, the longtime partner of former WWE star Rosa Mendes.

The brand’s official Instagram regularly shows off its newest items and drops, with Ava appearing in several posts since last year.

She appeared in a set of solo shots of herself rocking one of the Blxck Mass hoodies (below).

Black’s wife, current WWE star Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad), has been among other WWE stars modeling items for the brand. WWE’s Shotzi Blackheart and Rhea Ripley have also helped.

Ava posed next to Zelina and Rhea for a Blxck Mass Instagram post last April (below), showing off the brand’s black crop tee with a white design on the front.

It’s unknown if they are given any pay, commission, or affiliate earnings for modeling for the brand. Still, these wrestling stars can add modeling to their list of promotional work and potentially attract other endorsements.

Based on Ava’s business-savvy dad and his career trajectory, she will likely launch her own brands, get endorsement deals, and achieve further success beyond the ring.

WWE NXT airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on USA.