WWE NXT champ Mandy Rose in skimpy bikini has message for fans

Reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose poses for social media pics. Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Ahead of another match featuring a tough opponent, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose had a message for fans that she shared while wearing the skimpiest of bikinis.

The 32-year-old wrestling star has been holding onto her championship since Halloween Havoc last October and is among the four longest reigning women’s champions in NXT history.

Based on her latest message, she plans to continue her reign beyond her challenging match at the upcoming special edition of NXT.

She shared a brand new video on her official Instagram on Friday, several days before the NXT Heatwave event.

Rose will battle yet another formidable opponent at the event, and many fans believe it could be time for Mandy’s reign as champion to end.

However, her new video included a speech about her overcoming many “ups and downs” over the past several years as she became champion in WWE NXT. Rose also said she’s not afraid of her upcoming challenger.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has message in bikini

In her latest Instagram video, WWE NXT superstar Mandy wore a stunning bikini featuring a pink top and floral-patterned bottoms. She also rocked some oversized squarish frame sunglasses and a necklace as she sat comfortably on a couch at her home.

“What’s up, everyone? I’m just enjoying this beautiful Friday afternoon with my beautiful title, and can we just talk about how I have the prettiest title in the entire company?” she said while showing off her championship belt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rose proceeded to get up and walk around as she continued her speech, saying she was there to talk about the upcoming event, NXT Heatwave, and her “big title defense against Zoey Stark.”

She said she wanted to clear up some questions she’d been getting across the internet, including whether or not she’s afraid of Zoey Stark.

“I want to remind you all of who the hell I am. I’m Mandy Rose, and after everything I’ve been through the past few years- the ups, the downs, I think we can all say that I came out on top,” she said as she posed in front of a gorgeous pool.

She went on to list a who’s who of the opponents she defeated, including Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky, Alba Fyre, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez. She also put over Zoey Stark as “an incredible athlete” who she wouldn’t discredit, calling her possibly her “toughest challenge yet.”

“There’s a reason why I am the champion for almost 300 days now. I know what I’m doing,” Rose said, adding she plans to beat Stark in the upcoming match and “put her back on the shelf and make her irrelevant.”

“This Tuesday at #NXTHeatwave I’m bringing the HEAT 🔥👊🏻 #TheItWoman,” she wrote in her IG video’s caption.

Rose is known for wearing an array of gorgeous two-piece swimsuits, as she’s often shown on her social media page since she’s been living in the Florida area and working with NXT.

That included a shot late last month promoting Damandyz Donuts, the exclusive brand she created alongside friend Sonya Deville.

Fans react to Mandy Rose’s IG video

With over 20,000 Likes and 400-plus comments, it’s clear that Mandy Rose’s latest video got fans’ attention, as many reacted to her bikini look and message about her Heatwave matchup.

“You always bring the heat🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan suggested in the comment section.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

“It’s the title for me !!! ✨😍😍😍,” another fan commented, praising Rose’s gorgeous NXT Championship belt.

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Yet another individual referred to the NXT Women’s Championship belt as the “prettiest title for the prettiest woman.”

Pic credit: @mandysacs/Instagram

Rose encountered Stark during recent NXT episode

Weeks ago, Zoey Stark returned after months away due to injury. She entered a 20-woman battle royal and ultimately outlasted the best of the best from the women’s division, including Tiffany Stratton and Cora Jade.

With that, Stark became the new No. 1 contender for Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship, earning a match at Heatwave.

Ahead of their match, Mandy Rose was ringside to watch as Stark took on Cora Jade in the ring this past week on the WWE NXT 2.0 show.

Rose had previously suggested to Jade that she could take out Stark and take her spot in the championship match at Heatwave. However, Jade hadn’t anticipated her former friend and tag team partner Roxanne Perez showing up.

After Jade saw Perez standing outside the ring with a weapon in hand, the distraction allowed Stark to grab Jade and deliver her powerful finisher, which resembles a modified version of CM Punk’s GTS. That resulted in a pinfall victory for Stark ahead of Heatwave.

Perez chased Jade off with weapon in hand ahead of their match at the event, and then Mandy Rose tried for a sneak attack on Zoey Stark. However, the challenger was ready and grabbed Rose, hitting her finisher on her as a possible preview of what’s on the way at Heatwave.

WWE NXT Heatwave airs Tuesday at 8/7c on USA.