Professional wrestling legend Trish Stratus is putting her opponents on notice ahead of her anticipated return match at WrestleMania 39.

Stratus, 47, recently shared a series of selfies showing her incredible ring-ready physique, including sculpted arms and a toned midsection.

The WWE Hall of Famer wore a black sports bra or crop top with thin shoulder straps for her stunning image, pairing it with black leggings or shorts that were barely visible in the photos.

Along with the dark attire, she wore glasses with black frames and a baseball cap over her flowing blonde locks. However, the star of the show was Stratus’ guns, which she showed off by flexing her arm muscles for the photo.

Adding to the focus of her post was her geotag for The Gun Show and her caption, which sent a message to Damage CTRL ahead of Mania.

“I nicknamed my arms after Damage CRTL. Meet Biley, Dakota Tri (right one) and Iyo Tri (left one). Only time they will hear their name in the same sentence with ‘big guns’…. Well, maybe also after we beat them and people talk about how @beckylynchwwe brought in the big guns to beat #DanageCTRL at #WrestleMania,” Stratus wrote.

Her caption also included hashtags for #biceps, #triceps, and #wrestlemaniaworkout, as well as #TeamBestie, with a tag for her former rival-turned-friend, Amy “Lita” Dumas. The latest IG share had over 9,000 likes and 180-plus comments as of this writing as fans anticipate Stratus’ next match.

Trish, Lita, and Becky Lynch to team up at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania in early April, Stratus will team up with Lita, whom she used to do battle with back in their WWE heyday as two of the top women working in the company. They’ll join forces with current roster member Becky Lynch for a six-woman tag match.

They’ll take on the heel trio known as Damage CTRL, which is led by Bayley and features Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The match was set in motion during a WWE Raw episode earlier this month. During an in-ring segment with all of the aforementioned stars, Stratus revealed she would come out of retirement for WrestleMania to shut up Bayley and her allies.

Previously, Stratus was on hand to see Lita team up with Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL’s Kai and Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Stratus last appeared in a high-profile match at SummerSlam 2019, where she battled WWE star Charlotte Flair and lost via submission in a match that went just under 17 minutes. Fans are certainly anticipating this next appearance featuring Stratus and Lita, as they are absolute legends in professional wrestling.

Trish uses yoga and a nutrition journal for her health routine

Years after her biggest WWE runs as champion, Stratus looks incredible at age 47. While her sculpted arms and toned midsection look to be the result of hours of hard work with weights at the gym, she’s also made yoga a big part of her workout routine to help sculpt her muscles.

She mentioned how she first started yoga as a child, and it became an essential component during her WWE career.

“When I was a little girl, my mom would put on a yoga record, and we would do yoga in my living room. That was my first experience with yoga. I suffered a herniated disk during my wrestling career, and yoga was recommended as rehabilitation. So I took a 20-year break, but I got back to it,” she shared with Chatelaine.

The former WWE Women’s Champion shares clips regularly as she performs various yoga poses, including the one below.

“After making a full recovery and getting back to the ring, I was on the same grueling schedule — 300 days on the road. But, it seemed more manageable with yoga as a part of my daily routine. I continued to practice on the road and had some of the best performances of my whole career during this time,” she said.

In addition to it helping with her wrestling career, she also opened her own studio called Stratusphere and launched yoga fitness programs with the same name for others to incorporate into their lives.

Those include her Stratusphere Yoga, Stratusphere Scult, and Stratusphere Yoga for Men workout programs, currently available for $19.99 each through the website.

As far as her best advice for others who want to become more healthy, Stratus recommends using a nutrition journal.

“I’ve used one consistently for more than 10 years, starting back in my fitness days. Recording everything will give you the best chance to get fit and eat more nuTRISHionally — pun intended!” she said.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.