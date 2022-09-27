WWE legend Trish Stratus stuns in tight jeans and boots for ‘secret project’

Trish Stratus told fans she is working on a new project. Photo Credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Trish Stratus looked stunning in her latest outfit reveal, as she shared with fans and followers that she’s got something special she’s working on, possibly involving World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 46-year-old wrestling star wore a sleeveless black top with her midsection slightly visible and a tight pair of distressed blue jeans. A thick black belt was cinched around her waist with a large metal buckle.

Her gorgeous look included a pair of black knee-high high-heel boots, and she had her blonde locks flowing as one hand grabbed some strands of her hair.

Stratus posed with a phone in hand to take the selfie in a full-body mirror as she stood in a sideways pose with one leg bent forward ahead of the other.

“Secret project day #1,” Stratus wrote in her Instagram caption, teasing that a special surprise is on the way.

Interestingly she included a tag for WWE along with Toronto makeup artist Taylor Farley-Smith and spray tan artist Cassandra.

She didn’t reveal the project she is working on, but a video camera emoji next to her WWE tag hints that she’s working with the professional wrestling entertainment company.

Fans react to Trish Stratus’ latest look

With several million followers on Instagram, the WWE Hall of Famer’s latest IG post grabbed plenty of attention. As of this writing, there were over 52,000 Likes and 800-plus comments reacting to her look and message.

“Beautiful. Hopefully another movie :)” one fan commented on the post.

“Oh my god love that look on you,” another fan wrote along with a flame emoji in admiration of her outfit.

Yet another fan hoped the project involved fellow WWE legend Lita, real name Amy Dumas.

Trish recently worked with WWE, returning to CGT

The former seven-time WWE Women’s Champion has a lot going on lately, as she shared on Instagram a week ago that she’s back for Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent.

Stratus is among the judges for the show, which is similar to America’s Got Talent. Other judges include rapper Kardinal Offishall, social media star Lilly Singh, and comedian Howie Mandel, who’s also a judge on AGT.

Per Talent Recap, Lindsay Ell is also returning as the host for CGT’s second season.

Stratus last wrestled in 2019, when she battled Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in what is considered Stratus’ last WWE match.

However, wrestling fans saw her return for several WWE appearances this past August. That included one on Raw, where she confronted the heel group consisting of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai. She also made appearances at live WWE events in Canada during that time.

It’s unknown what her secret project is, but it appears it is possibly something related to WWE. A Wrestling Headlines report suggested that other legends have worked on WWE and A&E’s docuseries, Biography: WWE Legends.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.