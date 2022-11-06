WWE legend Trish Stratus stuns in tight jeans and boots for event with Lita

Trish Stratus at the WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration marking premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former WWE champions and rivals Trish Stratus and Amy “Lita” Dumas looked stunning as they appeared at a weekend event to meet fans.

Trish looked incredible with her long blonde, wavy hair flowing over a black turtleneck crop top, revealing a bit of her midriff. She wore distressed jeans featuring a light fade and rips on the fronts.

Around Trish’s waist is a black belt with a large buckle featuring her trademark phrase “Stratusfaction 100% Guaranteed.” The WWE Hall of Famer also wore a pair of knee-high black boots as part of the dazzling look.

For accessories, she wore a ring and a fancy watch. Trish also kept a long coat draped over her shoulders, possibly in case it got too chilly with air conditioning at the event.

Lita wore a blazer over a white dress shirt and some stylish black pants, which almost resembled tights for the wrestling ring. She wore a pair of white boots with black laces and bottoms.

She kept a pair of dark shades on her head, with her long dark hair flowing down her back. As her accessories, Lita wore several necklaces and a noticeable ring.

Taking to Instagram, Trish and Lita shared a quick video clip on their pages for fans to see their attire as they stepped out of an elevator together and walked toward the camera.

“Here we come @ricomiccon! #TeamBestie in da house .. let’s gooo,” the IG post’s caption said, referring to Rhode Island Comic Con.

Along with the video clip above, Trish shared a photo of herself at Rhode Island Comic Con, posing with actor Stephen Amell, who was also there to meet fans.

“When is the giant tournament to determine the mixed tag team champions of the world? Me and my partner are ready,” Trish said in her IG post’s caption.

Fans react to Trish and Lita’s video

Trish’s latest IG video attracted plenty of attention from fans, who admired the two WWE legends as they showed their outfits for the big event. As of this writing, there were over 100 comments on the IG post.

“Team Bestie is always Stratusfying,” one fan wrote about the WWE rivals-turned-friends and a play on Trish’s trademark word, “Stratusfaction.”

Pic credit: @trishstratuscom/Instagram

Another fan referred to the WWE Hall of Famers as “2 beautiful legends,” including rose emojis with their comment.

Pic credit: @trishstratuscom/Instagram

“I’d love to see the two of you have your own TV series together,” a fan suggested, adding the emoji for praying hands.

Pic credit: @trishstratuscom/Instagram

Trish talked diet and workout with Best Health mag

Over 16 years after she won the WWE Women’s Champion for a record seventh time, Trish Stratus is still in fantastic shape at 46. That’s likely due to her dedication to her diet and workouts.

In 2016, Best Health profiled the wrestling star and got some details about what she was doing to stay fit.

She said that her favorite workout at the time was her Stratusphere Yoga program, as it provided “strength training incorporated into a yoga flow.” Her least favorite was “any dance-related workout” due to her lack of coordination.

Trish also indicated that she doesn’t drink alcohol, and her favorite healthy snacks were kale chips and nuts. The WWE Hall of Famer said she preferred tea over coffee.

As far as the best time for her to work out, she revealed it was whenever her “schedule permits.” As one might imagine, she’s incredibly busy.

In addition to making appearances at conventions to meet fans, Trish continues pursuing her acting career. Fans will see her in the new holiday movie Christmas in Rockwell.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.