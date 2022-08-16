WWE legend Trish Stratus stuns fans with shredded abs reveal

Trish Stratus at WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration marking premiere Of WWE Friday Night SmackDown On FOX held at Staples Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Even though her days as a champion within WWE are far behind her, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus continues to show that she’s in incredible shape.

The Canadian professional wrestling legend gave fans a look at her rock-hard abs in an Instagram clip she shared on Monday, which only focused on her midsection.

In the quick video, Trish raises her shirt just a bit to reveal her solid abdominal muscles while rocking casual dark pants and a black t-shirt.

“Peek-AB-boo,” she cleverly wrote in her Instagram post’s caption, referring to the abs reveal.

Trish, real name Patricia Anne Stratigeas, is 46 years old but shows her age is just a number. The fitness proponent has clearly kept herself healthy over the years.

She’s appeared within the WWE wrestling ring in recent years, giving another reason to keep herself in tip-top shape, with some fans believing she still has what it takes to win a title.