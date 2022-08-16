WWE legend Trish Stratus stuns fans with shredded abs reveal

Trish’s Instagram share had over 100,000 views as of this report, along with hundreds of comments from admirers captivated by the sensational display.
Trish appeared with WWE stars for recent events
Over the WWE’s earlier Divas years, Trish Stratus was amongst the top stars in the women’s division, and her rivalry with Lita, real name Amy Dumas, is considered historic.
Earlier this month, Trish and her ring rival appeared together at the recent comic convention, C2E2 2022, in Chicago to meet fans, sign autographs, and appear for photo opportunities.
The duo appeared in a video together from Chicago that Trish shared on her official Instagram.
“Last day at @c2e2 with my bestie @machetegirl ! Come see us Chicago!!” Trish wrote in her caption for those in the area.
WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi were at the Chicago C2E2 event for meet and greets, along with Lita and Trish.
Viewers saw Trish and Lita appear during some of the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble matches in the past several years. Both women participated in the inaugural women’s match, part of the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Lita entered as the fifth competitor overall and was eliminated third by Becky Lynch. Trish Stratus arrived as the 30th and final entrant in the match and was ultimately eliminated 26th overall by Sasha Banks.
Based on details on Trish’s website, the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at several live WWE shows later this month in Ontario, Canada.
Trish was first female to receive prestigious wrestling award
WWE inducted Trish Stratus into their Hall of Fame for the 2013 Class, with Stephanie McMahon inducting her. The following year, Trish was the star who helped induct her rival Lita into WWE’s 2014 Hall of Fame Class.
Along with her WWE Hall of Fame spot, Trish was recently inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Trish was awarded the Lou Thesz Award, given to individuals from professional wrestling “who have used their skills in the realm of public service.”
Earlier this month, Trish shared images from the event, held in Waterloo, Iowa, on her Instagram page.
Trish Stratus is the first female to receive the Lou Thesz Award. Others who have received the award include former WWE Champions Booker T and Edge, as well as longtime commentator Jim “JR” Ross.
Fans can visit the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa, with more details available at the official website.
WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA/ WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.