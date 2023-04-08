WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returned from retirement to participate in her first match in several years, joining several friends at WrestleMania 39.

For her big return to the ring on the grandest stage of them all, it was only natural she was bring forth an iconic look, one which she said was a tribute to her gear 18 years ago.

That was WrestleMania 21, which also featured Stratus on the card and also took place in Los Angeles, California, for a Hollywood-themed event.

Taking to Instagram this past week, Stratus shared a photo of herself rocking the incredible look, which featured a white crop top and a long-sleeved open shirt over it with bits of fluffy fur on the shoulders.

The outfit also included skintight silver pants, held up with black suspenders to match a striking black hat on Stratus’ head. Her gorgeous blonde wavy locks fell past her shoulders as she gazed at the camera.

In her caption, Stratus mentioned the gear was made by the same woman who had created her gear for Mania 18 years ago.

“We wanted to recreate the iconic look and modernize it… I’d say she nailed it,” Stratus wrote.

Stratus shared an additional photo of her posing on the ring corner at WrestleMania 39 and then a side-by-side comparing her previous look with the modernized version.

In addition, she credited all those involved in bringing the outfit to life, including Madi Styles for designing the iconic gear, Brittany Lammon for the glamorous makeup, Manny Manolo Dimi for her hair, and Kevin Wong for capturing the photos.

Trish Stratus returned for WrestleMania 39 match

At WrestleMania 21, things were much different, with only a one-night event and a crowd of 20,000 in attendance.

Trish was the WWE Women’s Champion and successfully defended against former WWE star Christy Hemme in a short four-minute match. Trish’s rival, Amy “Lita” Dumas, was at ringside to support Hemme during the match.

Fast forward to WrestleMania 39, and it’s become a two-night spectacle full of matches and segments. This year’s Mania had over 80,000 people in attendance on both nights.

Lita was an ally this time, as she was one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions with Becky Lynch. Trish teamed up with them to battle Damage CTRL’s Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky in a six-woman tag team match.

The Hall of Famers Trish and Lita were successful, along with “The Man” Becky Lynch, as they won a 14-minute match on the first night of Mania.

With that, fans likely hope to see more from Trish in the ring since she opted to return from retirement. Time will tell if she has more matches left in her.

