WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson was part of this past week’s WrestleMania 39 week, as the blonde beauty attended the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Wilson was among those inducting her good friend, Stacy Keibler, who was part of WCW and WWE with a career that spanned from 1999 through her retirement in 2006.

While Keibler was gorgeous in a sparkly dress, her friend Wilson also rocked a jaw-dropping ensemble featuring a golden yellow dress for the ceremony.

Wilson struck several poses on the red carpet for the event, held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, showing a good bit of her toned physique.

The former WWE Diva’s dress featured a high slit, revealing much of Wilson’s leg as she bent her knee forward, also showing her elegant heels.

The dress featured a generous cut on one side with a circular hoop seeming to bring the bottom and top parts of Wilson’s dress together.

Torrie Wilson inducted her friend Stacy Keibler into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Wilson, known to be a fitness enthusiast still, looked absolutely stunning as she was turned slightly to the side and gazed at the camera over one shoulder with her sculpted back spotlighted.

In a second photo shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, Wilson is standing to face the camera on the Hall of Fame red carpet.

The smiling star has her blonde hair cascading down in waves across one shoulder, with a part in the middle and a bright smile on her face.

The front of her dress also reveals more of her trim midsection and leg, along with the colorful pieces that are part of the unique design forming a belt above her waist.

Wilson also wore gold hoop earrings, a thin bracelet, and elegant open-toe high heels as part of her captivating look for the event.

Based on her Instagram caption, she suffered a mosquito bite on her eye, which was likely unnoticeable to most viewers.

“So honored to celebrate @stacykeibler tonight for being such a highlight in @wwe history!

(coulda gone without the huge mosquito bite on my eye tho. 😆,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Keibler in 2019, so she returned the favor on Friday, taking to the beautifully decorated ring in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena along with fellow Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Wilson gave a speech in which she talked about first meeting Keibler in WCW and growing closer to her over the years. She mentioned what she admired most about her friend and colleague.

“The most bold and beautiful thing about Stacy is that despite incoming offers for film and television, she stepped out of the limelight to be the best mom and wife she can be,” Wilson shared.

“The way she’s mesmerized the WWE Universe is why we celebrate her today. Stacy helped pave the way for WWE stars to expand across Hollywood. She catapulted from the WWE to television, movies, fashion, [and] fitness. She was the first, and she certainly wouldn’t be the last,” she said.

“I was grateful she inducted me into the Hall of Fame and now I get to return the favor to the coolest, classiest, boldly unapologetic gal you’ll ever meet. My friend, my ride or die…Stacy Keibler,” Wilson said as she choked back tears.

Torrie Wilson shared her favorite shoulder exercises

Wilson looked fantastic on the red carpet and during the WWE Hall of Fame event, and that’s due to her continued commitment to her diet and fitness. The former WWE star regularly shares updates about her fitness journey, motivational advice, and workout or diet tips on her Instagram.

She previously shared a favorite shoulder exercise, which she revealed includes three exercises done together in succession to really blast the shoulder muscles.

In her video clip, Torrie holds two dumbbells and starts by performing a front raise with each arm. Next, she does the standing upright row with both dumbbells and finishes with lateral raises.

That’s just one repetition of the exercise, and Torrie continues to demonstrate doing more reps. One of the keys for the movement is to select a pair of weights that aren’t too heavy so that one won’t struggle with the various moves.

Wilson continues to look incredible, and based on Amy “Lita” Dumas and Trish Stratus recently returning to participate in one of WWE’s WrestleMania matches, many fans are hoping that Wilson might do the same.

WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Night 2 streams on Sunday, April 2, at 8/7c on Peacock. The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is available for streaming on Peacock.