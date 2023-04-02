Former professional wrestler Stacy Keibler was beaming with excitement as she stepped out in elegant style for a dinner date in Los Angeles, California.

Keibler, who recently got inducted into WWE’s Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023, wore a stunning red or maroon-colored ensemble and flashed a bright smile as she was captured by photographers.

The 43-year-old absolutely rocked a gorgeous dress featuring a slit that revealed a bit of one of the famous legs she says she got insured during her sports-entertainment career.

Her blonde locks flowed down the front of her long-sleeved top, featuring a diagonal cut at the bottom to show some of her toned midsection.

Keibler clutched a small purse by her side and accessorized her appearance with gold hoop earrings and several visible bracelets or a watch on one wrist.

Her look was completed by stylish open-toe high heels, which revealed dark-painted toenails to match her captivating ensemble.

Recently inducted into the WWE Hall of fame, stunner Stacy Keibler and her husband Jared Pobre were seen leaving dinner at Catch Steak LA. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Stacy Keibler attends dinner with husband after WWE HOF induction

Keibler’s dinner date was at Catch Steak LA with her husband Jared Pobre, to who the former WWE Diva has been married since 2014. The couple also has three children together.

All of them were in attendance for Keibler’s big night on Friday, as she was officially inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class after a career that started in 1999 with WCW and continued with WWE until 2006.

Keibler was also a model and appeared as a contestant on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, making for a powerful crossover from pro wrestling to the show.

I wouldn’t be where I am today without the @WWE Universe ❤️



Looking forward to seeing so many of you this weekend at the #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/0LafSZ6k1F — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 30, 2023

Inducting Keibler was her good friend Torrie Wilson, along with WWE legend Mick Foley. Keibler was celebrated among the trailblazing women ahead of the Women’s Evolution in WWE.

She competed in a number of entertaining matches and also worked as a ringside manager for wrestling stars, including Test, Scott Steiner, and the Dudley Boyz, during her time with WWE.

She called her induction this past Friday “A moment I’ll never forget.” The blonde stunner rocked a sparkly silver dress for the Hall of Fame ceremony and shared social media posts of the stunning outfit.

A moment I’ll never forget 💖 pic.twitter.com/IdX1wvWX9X — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) April 2, 2023

Joining her in this year’s WWE HOF Class are the late actor Andy Kaufman who ventured into professional wrestling during his career, along with professional wrestlers The Great Muta and Rey Mysterio. The late Tim White, a referee who was initially Andre the Giant’s agent, was a posthumous recipient of the Warrior Award.

Stacy Keibler revealed how she dropped pregnancy weight

While Keibler has been mostly out of the spotlight as a former WWE star, she’s previously discussed how she got back in fantastic shape after having her first child, daughter Ava Grace in 2014.

She credited watching what she eats and her trainer Nonna Gleyzer as two of the biggest reasons she got fit again.

“What I put into my body was the biggest single thing that helped me get back in shape,” Keibler shared.

Keibler said her trainer had her wait four weeks after having her daughter before they started “walking and working” together. That included Keibler re-attaching her ab muscles under her trainer’s guidance.

Among the exercises that Keibler used at that time was Rond de Jambe, a ballet-inspired move for her legs and hips. In addition, she performed side-ups to target her abdominal muscles and obliques, along with teasers for her lower stomach.

Her intriguing routine also included trapeze pull-ups for her arms, glutes, hamstrings, and back. Ballet arms were also part of the exercises, which helped shape Keibler’s triceps, lats, and obliques.

“Pregnant or not, fitness doesn’t have to be daunting. Simply incorporating a walk into your day, whether short or long, can help your body feel a connection to your mind, which is a powerful thing,” Keibler said, per People.

