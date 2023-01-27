Former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green made a simple-yet-stunning statement with her latest content share, revealing an image taken in the kitchen with the weekend on her mind.

The 31-year-old pro wrestler wore Calvin Klein undergarments consisting of a white or light grey bra and matching panties, suggesting she was just getting her day started.

Green held a white coffee mug in hand as she looked off-camera to the side with a smile on her face and rested her other hand on the counter.

Her latest image revealed she remains in fantastic shape, with her defined abdominal muscles visible along with toned arms and legs.

“Just having my morning coffee & making my plans for the weekend…,” Green said in her caption, possibly a tease that something big is on the way.

Fans and followers reacted to the latest social media share, as the post racked up over 30,000 likes and 380-plus comments.

Chelsea Green returning to WWE soon?

With Chelsea Green saying she’s making weekend plans in her Instagram post, it suggests a potential surprise entry into WWE’s 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Green was a 2015 Tough Enough contestant who finished sixth during the season. While she didn’t win the competition show, she signed with WWE later, working with the company from 2018 through 2021. Unfortunately, injury setbacks hit her, and she was eventually released.

She most recently worked with Impact Wrestling, where she won the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship alongside Deonna Purrazzo.

According to Ringside News, Green might bring along her husband, Matt Cardona, who could also make his return to WWE. Cardona previously wrestled under the ring name Zach Ryder during his time there, winning the WWE United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team championships. He and Green also worked together in Impact within the past year.

WWE has brought back other women’s wrestling stars who were previously released, including Tenille “Emma” Dashwood and Zelina Vega. The Royal Rumble matches are known for surprise entrants, so it’s not far-fetched to believe Green could be among them. Monsters and Critics previously reported about WWE star Carmella’s try-on haul and suggested Mella might also appear at the Rumble.

Chelsea Green’s workout routines

While Green hasn’t shown too many workouts recently on her Instagram or other social media, she has revealed some in the past via her YouTube channel. That included a plyometrics workout, which she shared with fans several years ago.

Green’s plyo routine featured sets of squats, skater lunges, walking lunges (or reverse), broad jumps, goblet squats, tuck jumps, and burpees for an effective cardio and toning workout. Best of all, most of the routine could be performed using body weight or other weights.

For the workout, Green indicated that those trying it should do 10 repetitions with three to five sets of each exercise. Most likely, she’s continued using a variation of this along with traditional gym workouts to prepare for her possible WWE return.

“It’s a good one. You can use it at the beginning of your workout if you want to do a little warmup, or you can use it for your actual workout,” she said of her plyo routine.

Fans will be waiting to see if Green makes her anticipated return as one of the 30 entrants in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend.

WWE’s Royal Rumble 2023 streams live on Peacock on Saturday, January 28, at 8/7c.