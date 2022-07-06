‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee stuns in G-string

Nata Lee close up. Pic credit: @nata.lee007/Instagram

Nata Lee, the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” is thrilling fans from her bed and while in a G-string.

The Russian social media sensation, real name Natasha Krasavina, updated her Instagram this week with a booty-baring snap, one showing her lounging around bedsheets and thanking fans for the “incredible activity” in her DMs.

Nata Lee sizzles in G-string from her bed

Posing on her front and looking at her phone while in a daylit room and on a bed, Nata Lee stunned with her toned buns out and wearing a skimpy black thong, plus a low-cut and long-sleeved black top.

Highlighting her assets both up top and down below, the blonde showed off her gorgeous facial features and plump pout, also flaunting her golden tan.

The globe-trotter, who boasts 7 million Instagram followers, wrote:

“Thank you for your incredible activity in the DM’s, a huge amount of messages are coming in all the time.”

Continuing, the influencer and fitness queen added: “But there is no way I can open all the messages and respond to each and every additional project. It would be better if you could just write directly to the email, maybe you have something urgent If you just wanna chat, I am answering questions on my blog in my spare time.”

Natalie has a knack for engaging captions. In October 2021, the bombshell posed from sandy shores and in an eye-popping orange bikini as she showed off her fit figure while in shades.

“I like it when I have an even tan without any stripes from the swimsuit on my body. But social networks ain’t seem to like it. What shall I do?” she wrote.

Nata Lee fronting Fashion Nova clothing brand

Nata Lee joins the long list of celebrities and influencers shouting out fast fashion brand Fashion Nova. The affordable clothing label fronted by WAP stars Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion has enlisted the help of Nata Lee. Last month, the stunner wowed while crouched down and near champagne as she rocked a plunging yellow crop top and matching miniskirt.

Showing off her good looks while in Dubai, Nata Lee wrote: “@FashionNova ☺️ What subjects at the university have you decided to choose or what exactly are you already studying?”

Fashion Nova is also shouted out by stars including singer Christina Milian and model Kara Del Toro.

Nata Lee’s Instagram is followed by Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, model Kindly Myers, and bombshell Abby Dowse.