Alica Schmidt shows off her impressive strength. Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

The “world’s sexiest athlete” Alica Schmidt performed skilled squats in skintight spandex.

The tight black spandex cropped at Alica’s upper thighs and perfectly showed how much all of her hard work has paid off.

Alica paired the spandex with a white tank top that read “boss” in small black letters. Part of the strap from her black sports bra was stylishly visible under her tank top.

The German runner elevated the athletic outfit with chunky white sneakers, which had a little bit of lime green and sky blue coloring as well.

Alica wore her long blonde hair in a high ponytail that reach midway down her back. It bounced as she squatted under the weight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As the 24-year-old athlete squatted, all of her muscles flexed, especially her leg muscles. Overall she looked athletic, beautiful, and ready to take on anything.

Alica Schmidt promotes watches and jewelry from BOSS

Alica regularly wears items from BOSS, and she recently posted another stunning series of photos to promote the brand. She adorned her short, flowy white shirt and white crop top with jewelry and a watch from the brand.

The gold watch was simple and delicate, perfectly elevating her outfit to bring out her golden locks. The gold necklace sat above her crop top’s neckline and added to the elegance of the look.

BOSS is a luxury fashion house based in Germany that sells a variety of fashionable clothing items, jewelry, and more.

Alica captioned her post, “Value what you have while you have it.” The post earned over 170,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Alica Schmidt stuns on the track field

Alica wasn’t deemed the “world’s sexiest athlete” for no reason, and she posted a stunning photo to prove her title.

She wore tiny black spandex shorts from BOSS that cropped at her upper thighs and showed off her long and muscular legs. She paired this with a black sports bra from BOSS, which left room for her incredible abs to show through.

Alica accessorized her look with a little necklace and a thick-banded watch, while also having her nails freshly manicured. She completed the look with bright yellow tennis shoes, which gave her outfit a beautiful pop of color.

Alica captioned her post, “Fall in love with the process of becoming the very best version of yourself.”

The post earned far over 170,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.