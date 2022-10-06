‘World’s sexiest athlete’ Alica Schmidt in bikini for ‘summer I’ll never forget’

Alica Schmidt’s selfie on the beach. Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

Ever wonder how the “world’s sexiest athlete” spends her summer?

Well, Alica Schmidt made sure to show off all her enviable accomplishments in a sizzling bikini.

The 23-year-old is seen in the reel she posted to Instagram, floating on a surfboard in crystal blue waters. Her skimpy vacation outfit included a black thong bikini with a balconette bikini top to match.

On the reel, it simply stated, “Alica, how was your summer?” as fans see the track star push her long blond hair from her face.

With her excellent editing skills, Alica is seen giving her followers another look in her bikini ensemble while showing off her toned abs.

She then dives into the water and seems a reemerge, but this time with a completely different bathing suit. This time, walking out of the water with a blue bikini top with another black thong bottoms.

This was a monumental summer for Alica as she’s sharing not only her vacation pics but really amazing accomplishments as well.

Alica met and took pictures with stars like Naomi Cambell and the rapper Future at Milan Fashion Week. She also made sure to show glimpses of some of her impressive track meets as well.

Alica captioned it best in the photo, saying she will “never forget this summer.”

Alica Schmidt can now add modeling to her resume

While it’s clear that the Olympic runner stands out no matter what she wears, she only recently made her official runway debut.

Alica was in Milan Fashion Week, where she walked for Hugo Boss’ Russell Athletic capsule collection. She graced the runway with supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls.

In a picture with Naomi Cambell, the two flaunted their Hugo Boss outfits, while Alica gave a great take on the event.

On Instagram, she wrote, ”Incredible show with an inspiring cast. I can’t believe, that I’ve had the opportunity to be part of it again. An Experience and a memory that will last a lifetime.”

Alica Turned down Playboy

Even though this was her first runway show, this was not Alica Schmidt’s only opportunity to model.

She was once offered a chance to pose nude for playboy. However, due to her budding career at the time, she thought it was best to focus on running.

The idea of being the “world’s sexiest athlete” didn’t sit right with the track star.

When speaking with the Daily Star, she said, “I do not know why I got this title. Sport comes clearly first.” She continued, “there are thousands of girls on Instagram who look good and still do not have as many fans.”