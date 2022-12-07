Alica Schmidt wows in a series of sun-soaked selfies. Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

Alica Schmidt continues to live up to her sexiest athlete title in not one, but four sizzling snaps while soaking up the sun.

It’s safe to say that the middle-distance runner’s dedication to fitness has brought excellent results – which Alica regularly shows off in barely-there photos.

As a result, the German beauty has long been referred to as the “world’s sexiest athlete” after she went viral for her good looks on the track back in 2018.

That title and reputation have helped her to build a fanbase of over three million followers on Instagram.

And each and every one of them will be glad they hit that follow button on her profile when viewing her recent Instagram Story.

The German athlete recently struck a slew of gorgeous poses in four different selfies.

Alica Schmidt soaks up the sun in a stunning white ensemble

Alica rocked a stunning white two-piece ensemble that showed off her athletic physique while posing on the street.

The stunner’s white crop top revealed her perfect and taut abs and plenty of her sun-kissed skin, while a matching ruffled skirt was the perfect showcase for her long and toned legs that seemed to go on forever.

Alica played with her long blonde hair for the improv photo shoot which cascaded down her right shoulder.

Pic credit: @alicasmd/Instagram

In the four different candid snaps, Alica struck silly poses including one of her throwing a peace sign with her tongue sticking out.

She also accessorized simply with a gold bracelet, a long necklace, and small studded earrings.

Alica finished off the casual-but-cool look by slipping into a pair of sliders.

She told her 3.3 million Instagram followers, “My mood when I get some vitamin D.”

Alica Schmidt is an ambassador for HUGO BOSS

Having shot to stardom at the Tokyo Olympics, things are only going up for Alica and her career.

Earlier this year, she was announced as HUGO BOSS’ latest global ambassador, joining a roster of other celebs.

These include supermodel icon Naomi Campbell, British boxer Anthony Joshua, Kendall Jenner, and many more, as The Glass Magazine reports.

As a result of her exciting affiliation with the fashion house, Alica can often be found promoting their items on her social media pages.

Earlier this month, she modeled the same flirty skirt and belly-baring top worn in her recent Instagram Story, to promote the collection of BOSS watches by HUGO BOSS.

The 24-year-old athlete posed up a storm in the all-white number with her arm up to highlight the glistening gold timepiece on her wrist.

She tagged the legendary designer, adding “Value what you have while you have it,” alongside a string of hashtags.