‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau wows in weekend bikini

Thylane Blondeau is stunning in a new bikini snap.

The world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, 21, updated her social media over the weekend, posting a sun-drenched swimwear snap as she kept it social and reunited with two girlfriends.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in weekend bikini snap

The French model and social media sensation put her sizzling figure on show in a skimpy blue bikini as she posed sandwiched between two gal pals, also bikini-clad.

Showing off her slender frame and curves as she flaunted her summer-ready tan, the Cacharel spokesperson was snapped poolside and in the sun, wearing circular shades and discreet drop earrings.

“Reunited,” a caption read – the photo was likely a repost as it tagged Thylane.

Fans know the Etam partner has been spending time in St.Tropez, France, recently, although no geotag was provided.

Thylane doesn’t just pose in swimwear. 2022 has brought her much-anticipated Etam collab, a 7-piece swimsuit collection designed by the star herself, as she joins forces with the lingerie giant. Thylane debuted the designs last month, posting for her five million+ Instagram followers as she announced:

“JUNE 9TH !! So happy to announce you my new Collab ‘ETAM X THYLANE.’ Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!!

We’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it

love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best.”

Model swimwear collabs seem to be all the rage, with summer 2022 also bringing supermodel Gigi Hadid collaborating with Frankie’s Bikinis.

Thylane Blondeau fronting designer Miu Miu

Thylane has now attended the Miu Miu Fashion Show five years in a row. However, her gig with the sister brand to Prada seems to be growing, as more influencer photos name-dropping the designer land on her social media. Miu Miu has also tapped High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens for promotion – the two attended the Miu Miu show in Paris this year.

In addition to her modeling gigs, Thylane also runs her own No Smile brand, one she named after her trademark poker face.

Thylane is a household name in France, although her profile is rising Stateside. Celebrity followers on her Instagram include reality star Lisa Rinna, actress Bella Thorne, and singer Madison Beer.