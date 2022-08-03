‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau wakes up in bikini

Thylane Blondeau close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau, the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, proves she can work a bikini look early in the morning.

The 21-year-old French model had fans rushing to repost her recent stories this week, this following Instagram updates showing her sipping from her iced coffee and wishing fans a good start to their day.

Thylane, followed by over 5 million, is enjoying some downtime after Fashion Week appearances and working on her Etam swimwear collab.

Likely posting from a sunny Mediterranean destination, the No Smile founder sent out her good looks and hints of her bikini body, with fans also treated to twice the action via a double set of photos.

Opening from an indoor space and backed by large windows, Thylane pouted for the camera as she rocked a pale lavender bikini top with black straps, also showing off a deep-red manicure.

Holding up her drink as she stunned the camera and wore a discreet face of makeup, Thylane wrote, “Good morning,” with a sunshine emoji.

The next image showed the Miu Miu promo face sipping from her chilled beverage.

Thylane is known for her love of coffee – her Instagram has shown her hitting up Seattle-based chain Starbucks in Paris – she’s even posted from one at an airport. The former child model isn’t quite a household name in the U.S., but with celebrities like Bravo star Lisa Rinna following her, she’s definitely getting there.

Thylane Blondeau has a nickname for her fans

Blondeau was still in her teens when she was profiled by Frivolette. Speaking of her rising fame and social media presence, she revealed:

“You know, this does not affect me in any way. I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do everything for my “Thylaners.” I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages.” When asked if she had any hidden talents, the Kenzo influencer continued: “To be honest, I do not like to talk about myself. It’s funny, is not it? But I play the piano, guitar and drums. And I’m singing. But I’m terribly embarrassed about everything I do.”

Thylane Blondeau landing more gigs in 2022

Thylane continues her ambassador role for clothing label Cacharel’s fragrances, but with Miu Miu, Kenzo, and Etam also going, her portfolio is building up.

Thylane is also CEO of her No Smile clothing line – while her first Heaven’s May one didn’t appear to take off, this one just might.