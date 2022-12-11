Thylane Blondeau, aka the “world’s most beautiful girl,” lived up to the title for her latest sizzling selfie. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau continued to showcase her flawless appearance and stellar style as she slipped into a white tank and gorgeous green skirt.

The 21-year-old, who was once dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world,” is no stranger to turning heads both in real life and on her Instagram.

Whether it’s a crop top and denim combo or a plunging cutout dress, Thylane, the daughter of former French footballer Patrick Blondeau and French actress Veronika Loubry, can pull off any type of look.

The internet star posted yet another sizzling selfie to her social media on December 10, and as usual, she looked nothing short of sensational.

Posing up a storm for her 6.2 million followers to see, the stunner was snapped sitting down outside while holding a beverage.

In the snap, Thylane rocked a simple tank top that hugged her killer curves perfectly.

Thylane Blondeau wows in tank top and ruched green skirt

Thylane added a pop of color to her ensemble by donning a gorgeous lime-green long skirt.

The stunning dress was made from a pleated fabric and included ruched detailing around the thigh and leg area.

Never one to stray away from showing skin, Thylane made sure plenty of her sun-kissed skin was visible as she pulled back the skirt to show her thigh.

Thylane Blondeau pulls off yet another sensational look in a lime-green skirt. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

For makeup, she opted for a gorgeous pink gloss on her famous pout as well as a blusher on her chiseled cheeks.

Thylane finished off the look with a pair of black shades, cascading jeweled earrings, and a gold chain necklace.

Thylane Blondeau releases line with French swimsuit retailer Etam

Thylane shot to fame when she was branded “the most beautiful girl in the world” at the age of six – and has since become one of the most sought-after models.

But Thylane, who, like many models and influencers, also earns income by endorsing a number of iconic brands on social media.

Proving she can really do it all, Thylane has even created her own line and collection too.

In June this year, Thylane partnered with French swimsuit retailer Etam to create a line of stunning swimwear.

The brunette beauty had no problem serving as the model for her swimsuit line, excitedly announcing the news on social media.

According to Thylane herself, she has worked on seven swimsuits with the brand, and it has been an ongoing project for the past six months.

In the snap, she truly looked incredible modeling one of her swimsuits, with the multi-colored garment hugging every inch of her fabulous figure.

She teamed it with a simple white shirt that draped around her as she posed for the snap.