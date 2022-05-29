‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in tight minidress

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau, the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, is stunning in a tight white minidress as she enjoys being chauffeured around one of Europe’s swankiest locations.

The 21-year-old French model updated her Instagram stories over the weekend, posting all legs and all smiles from her vehicle while on her way to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Thylane Blondeau shows off model figure in tight minidress

The Cacharel spokesperson, now also fronting lingerie giant Etam and APM Monaco jewelry, kicked off Sunday with a boomerang of herself all dressed up in a summer-ready ensemble.

Thylane blew fans kisses as she folded her toned legs in a thigh-skimming white minidress, also wearing a matching shirt worn off-the-shoulder. The social media sensation sported a chic red manicure and pearl necklace, plus her dark locks slicked back, slightly wet, and away from her face.

“We are ready for the Monaco GP,” the No Smile founder wrote as the camera zoomed away from the open car door to also include her trendy sneaker finish.

Thylane later updated with zooming footage of racing cars from the annual event.

Thylane has enjoyed a fair amount of jet-setting in 2022. Earlier this year, she hit up Monte Carlo for a swanky stay as the APM Monaco brand she fronts put her up in a waterfront hotel. She’s since flown out to picturesque Corsica just off the coast of mainland France – undies brand Etam flew all its models out to the island for a beachfront runway shoot promoting its latest lingerie and swim pieces.

Thylane Blondeau reveals cute nickname for Instagram followers

Blondeau is now followed by over 5 million on Instagram. While she’s a household name in her native France, she’s slowly building up a profile Stateside, where U.S.-based celebrities including Bravo star Lisa Rinna and singer Madison Beer keep tabs on her. Speaking to Frivolette about her online fanbase and being famous, Thylane revealed:

“You know, this does not affect me in any way. I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do everything for my “Thylaners” ( Thylane’s fans call themselves thylaners.) – I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages.” Blondeau was spotted as a child, and has been carrying around her “Most Beautiful” moniker ever since.

Proving her modest and humble side, the blue-eyed beauty continued: “To be honest, I do not like to talk about myself. It’s funny, is not it? But I play the piano, guitar and drums. And I’m singing. But I’m terribly embarrassed about everything I do.”