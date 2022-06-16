‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in three bikinis

Thylane Blondeau poses indoors. Pic credit: @ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau, the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, is stunning in a triple set of bikini shots as she promotes her latest collab.

The French model, 21, has this year joined forces with lingerie giant Etam for a swimwear collaboration, one seeing her design a total of seven beach-ready pieces – of course, they’re getting showcased on Blondeau’s social media.

Thylane Blondeau is a triple threat in three swim looks

Posting for her five million+ Instagram followers last week, the Aix-en-Provence native stunned in three of her swimsuits, posing outdoors and looking amazing as she proudly showed off her merch.

The Cacharel spokesperson, who has boasted a collab with sweatpants brand Sweet Pants, opened sitting on a jutted-out ledge and amid rocks. The terrace setting also took in distant greenery as Thylane sizzled in a strapless and multicolor bikini with a low neckline.

Flaunting her long legs with a swipe right, Blondeau showcased a zebra-print bikini with thin straps and a duotone blue palette, here highlighting her abs as she struck a pose poolside.

The final photo showed the No Smile founder in a bright blue and strapless two-piece while perched against a poolside ledge.

Taking to her caption with excitement, Thylane wrote: “ETAM X THYLANE IS OUT 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 Thank you everyone for the support and the love !! Thank you to my @etam family ❤️❤️ hope you guys gonna like the collection ! Can’t wait to see you in it 💗❤️💗.” Thylane had announced her Etam collab earlier this month, this as she made headlines for joining the brand’s models on a makeshift and beach-set runway in Corsica, France – Etam was showcasing its latest collections.

Thylane Blondeau lands major swim collab

Posing while balancing on one leg and in a striped one-piece at the start of June, Thylane Blondeau told her followers: “So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE” Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!! we’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it.”

She also thanked Etam. Blondeau joins the list of models boasting swimwear collabs – 2022 sees queen bee Gigi Hadid joining forces with Frankie’s Bikinis. The popular brand has also boasted a collab with model Sofia Richie in the past.

Thylane considers supermodel duo Bella and Gigi Hadid to be her style icons.