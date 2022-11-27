Thylane Blondeau stuns in teal to show off incredible jewelry and amazing legs. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

“The world’s most beautiful girl” Thylane Blondeau is showing off pieces from her favorite collection, and it’s safe to say she’s doing it in her favorite dress, too, because it’s one she’s worn before.

The French model took to social media to show off new silver jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings that she claims are a favorite from APM Monaco.

For the photo shoot, which Thylane credited to Mario Sierra, she went for a sultry look with a soft glam look that included smudged-out brown smokey eyes, natural lips, and big, bushy eyebrows.

The 21-year-old model wore her hair parted in the middle and slicked back into a low bun with just a whisp of hair hanging loose in the front.

While Thylane is showing off some seriously gorgeous silver jewelry, the star of this show is a beautiful teal gown that she’s shown us before, last posing in the garment in July, where she was also wearing APM Monaco jewelry while shouting out her hairdresser, stylist and makeup artist for the shoot.

This time around, Thylane shared a series of photos showing the gown close up with its plunging neckline and gathered fabric. She also shared shots of the dress from farther back so we could see it at full length.

In one, she leaned back against a decorative wall while one leg peeked out from the thigh-high slit. In another, she squatted down with her elbow on one knee while the other leg extended back, showing off her flawless model legs in combat boots while giving a better look at the dress.

Thylane Blondeau loves APM Monaco and promotes the brand often

Thylane Blondeau stays busy modeling, but she also earns income by endorsing a handful of brands on social media. One of them is APM Monaco, a silver jewelry company that’s been around since 1982.

We’ve seen the swanky jewelry brand show up on Thylane’s Instagram several times, and likewise, she often shows up on theirs as she models their stellar jewelry collections.

In the photo above, she’s wearing earrings and a necklace from the Gothique collection. The large pieces feature bold asymmetrical shapes that are just a little bit punk rock (and covered in crystals.)

Below, you can see Thylane modeling Collection Meteorites, which features several celestial-inspired pieces that make the wearer look like a star.

Thylane isn’t the only celeb sparkling in APM Monaco pieces. Eva Longoria has also been spotted wearing pieces from the jewelry designer as they have featured her on their social media pages as well.

Thylane Blondeau hit the gym and shared with fans

Though she won the title of “world’s most beautiful girl” years ago, Thylane Blondeau is still stunning as ever and easily transitions from glitz and glam to sporty with ease.

Recently, Thylane proved just that when she shared a “day in the life” post as she headed for the gym in a black sports bra, a peek of matching black undies, a pullover sweatshirt, and jeans.

Clearly, the French model worked up a thirst while making her way around town and hitting the gym because, in the short Instagram Stories video that she shared just days ago, she also enjoyed a cup of matcha tea.