‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in swimsuit

Thylane Blondeau poses indoors and close up. Pic credit: @ThylaneBlondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is stunning all-around in her new swimsuit snap.

The 21-year-old French model upped her swimwear game last weekend, posting vacation content for her 5 million+ Instagram followers and delighting fans in a fun-printed one-piece.

Posting from Ibiza, Spain, and by a large window overlooking parched greenery, the Miu Miu promo face showed off her lithe figure and toned legs as she squatted down and rested her knees on the floor.

Going sporty in Nike sneakers, the social media sensation showcased her long legs in a skintight and loud-printed swimsuit in white and black, adding in statement shades for a glam finish and wearing her long hair down.

Tagging herself in celeb-adored Ibiza, Thylane drove fans to swipe, where a second photo showed a similar pose and a little more skin.

Thylane offered no caption.

Ibiza is proving a hotspot for stars this summer. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has vacationed out on the Mediterranean island this year, and models such as Demi Rose even live there.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over the weekend, Thylane had also shared what she’s been up to in Ibiza. Posing bikini-clad, the model showed off her sensational legs as she posed amid a dramatic ravine and on top of rocks last Saturday, folding a leg in her skimpy two-piece and writing, “Sea trip.”

Thylane Blondeau releases swimwear collab with Etam

Etam is France’s answer to Victoria’s Secret. The lingerie giant had already partnered with Thylane ahead of 2022, but this year brought something new as Thylane designed a series of swimsuits in collaboration with the label.

Posing in her swimwear in early June, Thylane thanked fans for their support amid her new drop, writing, “ETAM X THYLANE IS OUT 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 Thank you everyone for the support and the love !! Thank you to my @Etam family ❤️❤️ hope you guys gonna like the collection ! Can’t wait to see you in it 💗❤️💗.”

Also releasing swimwear collabs this year have been supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Demi Moore.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in feathery underwear for Etam

Thylane had walked the Etam runway in fall 2021, modeling black and feather-accent lingerie. The Paris-based star shared a shot from the catwalk on her Instagram, gushing over her moment and stating:

“Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages.”