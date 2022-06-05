‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in swimsuit she designed

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau isn’t just modeling these days. The 21-year-old French beauty is now designing swimwear for the Etam lingerie brand she fronts, with this weekend bringing a new photo on her Instagram.

Thylane, who has been carrying around her world’s “most beautiful” girl moniker since she was a child, updated her account on Saturday and with a giant showoff, this as she proudly showcased one of the seven swimsuits forming her ETAM x THYLANE collab.

Thylane Blondeau stuns with swimsuit design debut

Posing outdoors and with major summer energy, Thylane showed off her long legs while balancing on a stone bench and amid garden greenery.

The Aix-en-Provence native, who also runs her own No Smile clothing brand, highlighted her model figure in the multicolor and printed one-piece, also standing on one leg and folding the other as she wore a white open shirt, plus matching sneakers.

Throwing her arms up and toting glam shades, the Cacharel ambassador sizzled as she proudly debuted her designs, writing:

“JUNE 9TH !! So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE”. Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve did !!! “e’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !!”

“Hope ur gonna like it. Love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best,” Blondeau added.

Thylane Blondeau fronting luxury label Miu Miu and surgery

Blondeau, also a Fendi face, continues her allegiance to Miu Miu – she’s attended the sister label to Prada’s Fashion Show for five years in a row. Posting from the high-profile event also attended by actress Vanessa Hudgens this year, she wrote:

“My 5th @miumiu show 💙💙,” adding: “Thank u so much for having me !! Always so happy to watch ur show !! Thank u my @miumiu family ❤️❤️ #miumiufw22 ! ( sorry for my weird bellybutton it’s because of the operation).”

The “operation” refers to an ovarian cyst removal Thylane opened up about in October 2021. Blondeau had emergency surgery to remove the painful growth, gaining praise for candidly detailing her experience on Instagram.

“I had a kyste of 5,6 cm who was touching my ovary so he sent me to do an IRM and an hour after this , the doctor called me and ask me to go straight to the hospital to do an emergency operation,” she told fans.