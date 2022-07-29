‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in string bikini

Thylane Blondeau close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is stunning in a new bikini snap.

The 21-year-old French model, dubbed the “Most Beautiful” girl in the world, sizzled in her latest Etam promo, this as she continues to front the lingerie giant.

In a photo posted to the Etam Instagram on Thursday, Thylane showed off her lithe physique and all-around good looks in a girly and pastel two-piece, flaunting her figure while poolside and mixing sporty with swimwear.

Highlighting her trim shoulders and cleavage, the Cacharel spokesperson stunned in a pale pink and stringy bikini top with a halter finish, pairing her swimwear top with high-waisted and matching shorts.

Wearing her hair down and sending out a piercing gaze, Thylane offered a slight smile as she was photographed walking, with a caption shouting out her collab with Etam – Thylane made headlines earlier this year for debuting the seven swim looks she designed with the brand.

“Summer mode ON. Choose the comfort [sic] option to blend in the 90’s theme with Thylane’s swim collection,” a caption read.

Etam is pretty much the Victoria’s Secret of France. In addition to its English caption, the brand told fans that there’s still time to shop the latest arrivals from Thylane’s Etam collab – this message was delivered in French.

Thylane Blondeau lands major brand deals

In addition to her Etam and Cacharel gigs, Blondeau is also a promo face for luxury Italian designer Miu Miu, plus high-end label Kenzo. The star was cherry-picked for her looks as a young child and has been on the runway ever since.

“Well, Kate Moss started modeling at the age of 15, and that was a little while ago. So no. I’m not too young. If you have a good agency and people who take care of you…it’s perfect,” she told Teen Vogue while still only 14 years old.

Thylane Blondeau knows her celebrities

At the time of the interview, Thylane was already showing an interest in Hollywood. “Angelina Jolie is my ultimate goal as an actress. If I could costar with anyone, it would of course be her. And Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Johnny Depp,” she added.

Blondeau, who worships model duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, is a household name in her native France, however, her profile is rising in the U.S. She was this year joined by actress Vanessa Hudgens at the Miu Miu Fashion Show – and she’s been invited five years in a row.

