‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in string bikini

Thylane Blondeau wowed fans with vacation snaps last week, this as she enjoyed the ocean in a low-key way.

Posting bikini-clad snaps that also included her boyfriend, the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl showed off her stunning figure as she went mismatched in a string two-piece, posting from Ibiza, Spain, and for her 5 million+ followers.

Enjoying a scenic and zen cove as she padded across wet rocks, Thylane opened her gallery shot far out and folding one leg as she stood on the other one.

Drawing attention to her lithe frame, the Miu Miu ambassador drove fans to swipe, where a fun shot showed her with a girlfriend chilling out on a blue kayak.

Better showcasing her swimwear as she sizzled in a black bikini top and animal-print briefs, Thylane scrunched her face up slightly, also going selfie mode. Further photos showed the French model in diving goggles, then smooching with her beau – she even included a video of herself enjoying the setting.

“Sea trip,” Thylane captioned her post.

Thylane is part of the celebrity crowd appearing to love Ibiza right now. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took a 2022 vacation there, with DJ Paris Hilton also recently enjoying the Spanish island. Model Demi Rose, meanwhile, calls Ibiza home.

Thylane Blondeau debuts swimwear collab

Thylane, who has been modeling since the age of four, is no longer just a runway face. In 2022, she’s designing swimwear with French lingerie giant Etam – she debuted the collection in June via an excited-sounding Instagram post.

Showing one of the seven swim looks from her collab, Thylane told fans:

“JUNE 9TH !! So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE”Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!!”

She added: “We’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best.”

Thylane Blondeau gaining celebrity followers

The Kenzo promo face, who also runs her own No Smile clothing brand, is a household name in her native France. She’s making a name for herself in the U.S., though.

Thylane’s IG is followed by stars including Bravo star Lisa Rinna, Netflix star Bella Thorne, and singer Madison Beer.