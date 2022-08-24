‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in ribbed bikini

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is stunning as she shows off a new bikini look on her social media.

The French model, dubbed the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, has been busy sharing snaps of her summer travels for her 5 million+ Instagram followers, and she’s been traveling to swanky St.Tropez, France.

Posting a new photo on Wednesday, the 2022 Kenzo face went for a poker face as she sizzled in a ribbed bikini, also going girly in a bubblegum-pink shade.

Snapping herself from white couch seating, Thylane showcased her lithe figure in her stretchy and sporty-style bikini, one coming with a scoop neck design, plus a relatively high-waisted pair of bottoms.

Drawing attention to her trim waist and toned abs, Thylane also showed off her golden tan as she glammed up in statement shades and added in gold bangles to accessorize her look. She also wore a cute chain necklace.

Thylane offered no caption, but she did tag herself in the French Riviera resort town of St. Tropez.

Thylane is big into sunshine and the Mediterranean. She’s also hit up Ibiza, Spain this year. The model is based in Paris, though, where she attended the Miu Miu Fashion Show this year. The sister brand to Prada has now invited Thylane to its show five years in a row.

Thylane Blondeau racking up promo gigs

Thylane, also CEO of her No Smile clothing brand, has been busy adding to her array of modeling gigs.

In 2022, the beauty is the face of lingerie giant Etam, plus Miu Miu, Kenzo, and Cacharel. She has also influenced for Italian designer Fendi via its #Peekaboo campaign. In March, she gushed over Miu Miu while at the label’s show, telling fans:

“My 5th @miumiu show 💙💙 Thank u so much for having me !! Always so happy to watch ur show !! Thank u my @miumiu family ❤️❤️ #miumiufw22 ! ( sorry for my weird bellybutton it’s because of the operation).”

Thylane Blondeau sticks to her word

Thylane had not yet launched her clothing line when she spoke to Frivolette, but she stuck to her word. When speaking of her style icons, the star mentioned sister duo Bella and Gigi Hadid:

“Bella and Gigi Hadid – these are my sources of fashion inspiration. And I’m looking for my style. Rather, I’m seventeen and I’m trying to find my own style. I’ll launch my own brand in September and you’ll see,” she stated.