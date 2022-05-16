‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is turning heads in a bikini. The world’s “Most Beautiful” girl is fresh from an Instagram update showing she’s having the time of her life on the beach.

Thylane has been carrying around her famous moniker since being spotted as a child. The vibes are now inching their way towards supermodel for the Fendi influencer, whose latest share came shouting out the Etam lingerie brand she fronts.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini for beach runway walk

Blondeau, who is based in Paris, has been flown out to a sunny island by the popular French brand. The Aix-en-Provence native stunned the camera as she walked towards the shore, splashing her ankles in ocean waters and modeling a bandeau-style and cute white bikini top, plus a cream pair of high-cut briefs.

Looking confident as she flaunted her lithe figure, the No Smile founder sizzled as she showed off her taut abs and long legs, also wearing her dark locks down and with small bead details jazzing things up.

The shoot also included fellow Etam models, with a swipe right explaining what was going on.

The beach was basically being used as a runway, with a crowd watching Thylane and other models strutting their stuff on the makeshift catwalk.

“@etam,” Thylane wrote with a heart emoji, adding: “LY FAMILY.” Etam has confirmed that it flew the model crew out to the attractive island of Corsica, just off the coast of mainland France.

Thylane made headlines last year for flaunting her figure in feather undies at the Etam runway show, writing:

“Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages.”

Blondeau is also the main face of luxury brand Cacharel’s fragrances. She does, however, have a grip on the entrepreneur space, now retailing her second clothing line – No Smile follows the star’s first Heaven’s May one.

Thylane Blondeau doesn’t buy her ‘Most Beautiful’ status

The 21-year-old might have quite the nickname, but it turns out she’s modest.

“Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?” Thylane has said.

Blondeau also boasts celebrity followers on Instagram, not limited to Bravo star Lisa Rinna and actress Bella Thorne.