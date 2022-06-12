World’s Most Beautiful Girl Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini sunbathe

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau, dubbed the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, is stunning as she bronzes her bikini body poolside. The 21-year-old French model, cherry-picked by the fashion world as a child, is fresh from the announcement that she’s dropped her own swimwear collab, and photos on her Instagram are promoting the drop.

Thylane posted ahead of the weekend and tagging the Etam brand she’s joined forces with, also showing off her fun travels.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini as collab drops

Thylane opened with an ocean setting as stunning views shows craggy ocean rocks, a secluded terrace, plus steely-blue waters.

Thylane first appeared with a swipe right, from a boat, and enjoying a grotto excursion as she modeled a strapless blue bikini.

The No Smile founder showed off her super-toned legs as she gazed out towards the view, with further photos showing her rock pool fun, dog, plus her ocean-view dinner.

Thylane, who also included her boyfriend for a couples snap, saved the best for last as she lay at the edge of a sun-drenched pool and on her side while bikini-clad. A geotag placed Blondeau at the luxury Les Roches Blanches hotel in the South of France.

A snooze emoji was the only caption.

While Blondeau’s name is still building up in the U.S., it’s a household one over in her native France. The Cacharel spokesperson has this year influenced for brands including Fendi and Miu Miu – for the latter, she’s been welcomed to the designer’s show five years in a row.

Thylane Blondeau designs 7 swimsuits for Etam

While supermodel Gigi Hadid collaborates with Frankie’s Bikinis, Thylane is doing the same with lingerie giant Etam. Announcing ETAM X THYLANE in early June, Blondeau told her 5 million+ Instagram followers:

“So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE” Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!! We’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it

love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best.”

The Paris-based star is no newb to designing, though. Her No Smile clothing and merch line is her second, although it doesn’t look like debut brand Heaven’s May took off. Thylane is followed by celebrities including Lisa Rinna, the Bravo star’s daughter Amelia Hamlin, plus singer Madison Beer.