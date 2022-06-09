‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini debut

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

French model Thylane Blondeau is stunning in a strapless bikini as she debuts swimwear she’s designed.

The 21-year-old beauty, dubbed the world’s “most beautiful” girl, has been ramping up the bikini action on her Instagram as she proudly announces her new collab with lingerie brand Etam, and new photos are showing her in her merch.

Thylane Blondeau shows off bikini she designed

Posting for her 5.5 million followers earlier this week, the Aix-en-Provence native shared two ocean-set shots as she chilled at the edge of a boat, showing off her model figure and golden tan, plus the perks of having a celebrity lifestyle.

The Cacharel ambassador, this year influencing for brands including Fendi and Miu Miu, opened with a folded leg and curled up with one limb dangling in the water, also backed by blue skies and dramatic rocks.

Thylane was modeling a blue two-piece that highlighted her trim frame perfectly. She posed with her dark hair swept over to one side, also flaunting her tiny tattoos.

A swipe right showed Thylane gazing out to sea, here hiding her face as her hair cascaded down her back.

Hyping fans up for the upcoming swimwear drop, Blondeau wrote: “Swimsuit : ETAM X THYLANE out after tmw 💙.” The model had announced the seven bathing suits she’s collaborated on in an earlier share, telling her followers:

“JUNE 9TH !! So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE” Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!!

we’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it.” The Paris-based star added: “Love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best.”

Etam recently flew Thylane and a slew of other models out to the beautiful French island of Corsica, where beaches were used as a makeshift runway for the label’s latest collections. Thylane here called Etam her “FAMILY” as she thanked the brand for the opportunity.

Thylane Blondeau gaining celebrity followers on Instagram

Blondeau is a household name in her native France, and she’s gaining ground in the U.S. The star, who attended singer Miley Cyrus’ 2022 New Year’s special in Miami, FL last December, is followed by stars including Bravo face Lisa Rinna, the 58-year-old’s daughter Amelia Hamlin, plus singer Madison Beer.