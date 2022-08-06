‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is soaking up the Spanish sun and showing off her figure in a bikini.

The French model, 21, has been making summer 2022 headlines for modeling the swimwear she’s designed via her Etam collab, but it was bikini game strong on her own watch as she enjoyed Mediterranean waters while in Ibiza last week.

Posting a quick story for her 5 million+ Instagram followers, the world’s “Most Beautiful” girl sizzled in a skimpy two-piece as she topped up her tan – her post showed her on a boat and amid blue skies while gazing out to sea.

Highlighting her slender figure and curves in a black bikini top, Thylane went fun and printed in monochrome bikini bottoms, also adding in dark shades and wearing her long locks swept back into a ponytail.

The Cacharel ambassador looked flawless as her hair blew around in the wind – her upload came as a repost from her boyfriend’s account, with a map pin placing her in celeb-adored Ibiza.

The story only remained live for 24 hours.

Thylane Blondeau in a bikini on a boat. Pic credit: @bennattal/Instagram

Thylane has been traveling a fair amount this year. She was in Miami, FL for Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s special as 2021 became 2022 – she’s also traveled to Corsica, France for Etam’s runway shows, plus spent plenty of weekend breaks on the French Riviera.

Thylane Blondeau designs her own swimwear for Etam

Designing is nothing new for Blondeau, who ran her now-defunct Heaven’s May clothing line before launching her current No Smile one. Earlier this year, she debuted seven swimsuits as part of her collab with French lingerie giant Etam – posts on her Instagram documented the achievement, with one announcing the whole thing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“JUNE 9TH !! So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE” Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!!

we’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best,” she wrote in early June.

Thylane Blondeau racking up modeling gigs

Earlier this year, Thylane attended her fifth Miu Miu Fashion Show in a row, where she was photographed alongside actress Vanessa Hudgens.

The former Sweetpants face is now also fronting French designer Kenzo and Cacharel fragrances alongside Miu Miu – she also occasionally influences for Kylie Jenner-adored brand Fendi.