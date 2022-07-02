‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini

Thylane Blondeau close-up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is stunning in a new bikini snap.

The world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, who has been carrying around her famous moniker since childhood, proved she’s as beautiful as ever while updating her Instagram this weekend. Thylane’s 5 million+ followers got a brand new swimwear snap, as Thylane makes headlines for releasing her own swimwear collab.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in red bikini

The 21-year-old French beauty posed soaking up the sun on Saturday and also enjoying her favorite iced coffee beverage.

The Starbucks lover, seemingly nowhere near the coffee giant, had opted for what looked like a latte equivalent as she posed amid a huge sun terrace strewn with parasols and took fans captive in her skimpy swimwear.

Showing off her sizzling abs in a red string bikini with thin straps, Thylane posed holding her coffee near her mouth and pouting slightly while in shades.

Wearing multiple necklaces and bangles as she flashed her tiny tattoos, Thylane kept it mysterious, offering no caption or geotag.

Blondeau had tagged the APM Monaco jewelry and watch brand she fronts. Thylane is also a promo face for French fragrance brand Cacharel, plus Italian designer Miu Miu and French label Kenzo. The Paris-based star’s freshest gig is her Etam swimwear collab, one bringing seven swimsuits designed by Thylane herself.

Thylane was cherry-picked for her looks as a young child, quickly winding up on the Jean Paul Gaultier runway.

“I’ve been modeling since I was 4,” she told Teen Vogue. “I love to try on the clothes, too!” The rising star, still a teen during her interview, proved she’s got her eye on Hollywood, too, listing her favorite faces. “Angelina Jolie is my ultimate goal as an actress. If I could costar with anyone, it would of course be her. And Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Johnny Depp,” she added.

Thylane Blondeau gaining celebrity followers

Blondeau, who considers Bella and Gigi Hadid her idols, is herself gaining attention from celebrities in the U.S. Her Instagram is followed by Bravo star Lisa Rinna, actress Bella Thorne, plus singer Madison Beer.

As to modeling while very young, Thylane has an answer for that, too. “Well, Kate Moss started modeling at the age of 15, and that was a little while ago. So no. I’m not too young. If you have a good agency and people who take care of you…it’s perfect,” she said.

Blondeau is also CEO of her No Smile clothing line.