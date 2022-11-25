Thylane Blondeau looked gorgeous in a recent share. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau gave her countless fans an inside look at her life a couple of days ago, sharing everything from getting dressed and working out to dining with a friend.

The French model started with a skintight black sports bra, adding light denim jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt.

She wore her signature brunette locks down with a center part and light waves that flowed over both shoulders.

Thylane completed the look with a pair of Nike high-top sneakers and a quilted coach purse, which she slung over her shoulder before heading out the door.

The stunning star then drove down tree-lined streets in the South of France where she lives to Snake & Twist, a pilates and yoga studio.

After what was surely a rejuvenating workout, Thylane enjoyed a few small plates, including mouth-watering guacamole.

At the end of the video, she could be seen clinking plastic matcha-filled cups with a friend before indulging in a healthy plate of quinoa.

Pic credit: @thylanelrblondeau/TikTok

Thylane Blondeau dazzled in diamonds to promote APM Monaco’s Gothique collection

Thylane was the face of APM Monaco‘s ROMA collection back in 2021, and yesterday she dazzled in a new assemblage of hand-made pieces for the renowned jewelry maker.

The 21-year-old bombshell was drenched in diamonds to promote the brand’s new Gothique collection, a glorious union of chic glam and moody rebellion.

She rocked black combat-style boots and a shiny teal dress for the photo shoot, which featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.

Thylane got her big break in the modeling world at age four, strutting her stuff on the runway for legendary French designer Jean Paul Gaultier. By age six, she was named ‘Most Beautiful Girl in The World’ by the press.

Now, she’s the fresh face of numerous high-end brands, of course including APM Monaco, which she often advertises on her social media pages.

Thylane Blondeau celebrated the Miu Miu show in thigh-skimming black shorts

Thylane took to Instagram last month to celebrate her sixth Miu Miu fashion show.

The brunette beauty sported thigh-skimming black shorts with a gray argyle-printed top and knitted socks to support the Italian high-fashion brand.

She captioned the post, “My 6th @miumiu show 😱 !!! Thank you so much for having me ❤️ I love u guys so much 🙏🏽.”

There’s simply no denying that Thylane has come a long way since being labeled ‘Most Beautiful Girl in The World,’ but like a fine French wine, she’s aging to perfection.