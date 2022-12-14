Thylane Blondeau looked gorgeous in a green skirt. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

The ever-beautiful Thylane Blondeau rocked out in Dubai yesterday wearing a shiny, pleated green skirt with one long, tan leg unveiled.

The 21-year-old French model was caught enjoying a drink from a matching green bottle while hanging out inside a cozy rock.

She went braless in a white halter top and added a pair of striking black combat boots to kick the look up a notch.

Her hair was slicked back in a chic low bun, and she covered her gorgeous eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Thylane began her journey in the modeling industry at age four, working it on the runway for iconic French designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As a result of this appearance, she was dubbed ‘Most Beautiful Girl in The World’ by the press around age six.

Nowadays, she’s the face of countless luxury designer brands, which she often advertises on her personal social media page.

Thylane Blondeau stunned in sparkly ensemble to promote ‘favorite collection’ by APM Monaco

Thylane lent her magnificent mug for APM Monaco’s ROMA collection campaign back in 2021, and now she’s continuing to promote the brand through steamy snaps.

The brunette beauty looked positively breathtaking in a shiny teal dress featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, which she paired with black combat boots.

As if that wasn’t enough, she was adorned in an array of hand-made pieces from the jewelry maker’s new Gothique collection.

The stunning pieces included a captivating blend of bold black shades and sparkling diamonds.

Of course, Thylane is a total professional, making sure to tag the brand in the caption along with their hashtag.

Thylane Blondeau prepared fans for APM Monaco’s next campaign in sequin dress

Can’t get enough of Thylane drenched in diamonds? You’re in luck!

The five-foot-seven bombshell dazzled in a recent photo shoot wearing a figure-flattering sequin dress while modeling several pieces for the brand.

From the long, trailing earrings with large blue stones to the complementary bracelet and necklace, it’s fair to say the next campaign will be a total showstopper.

The last pic in the carousel showed Thylane getting her glam on as a makeup artist masterfully painted her perfect pout.

Of course, as a working model, Thylane is always on the go, but she somehow manages to stay on top of a beauty routine.

During an interview with RUSSH magazine, she shared her best travel beauty secrets, saying, “Drink a lot of water and sleep a lot.”

She added another important note, “Wash my face and remove my make up before sleeping.”