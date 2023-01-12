Thylane Blondeau sizzled in black and white. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau took business casual to a whole new level yesterday, looking effortlessly gorgeous in unbuttoned menswear.

The 21-year-old French model lounged back in a worn blue wooden chair, the white fabric of the oversized button-down shirt cascading over her fit figure.

Thylane paired the top with loose-fitting black pants that complemented her moody nail polish and casual high-rise socks.

She wore her brunette tresses slicked back in a bun, accentuating her flawless features and the overall handsomeness of the look.

Still, the cherry on top of Thylane’s eye-catching ensemble was a pair of bold red sunglasses, the stunning result of a recent collaboration with french designer Nathalie Blanc.

The statement shades are marketed toward the new, younger generation of fashionistas and perfectly reflect Thylane’s fearlessly chic sense of style.

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

As if reading the minds of her 6.3M followers, Thylane posted another photo showing off the ensemble from a different angle.

She also added a link to the sunglasses, described on the website as “pointy, contemporary, free and disrupting genres, this pair of glasses plays with styles.”

Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau sizzled on the runway in revealing black outfit

Thylane strutted her stuff on the experimental runway created by Carine Roitfeld and Vladimir R Roitfeld.

The five-foot-seven runway star wore couture looks for the event, with the stand-out being a black dress showing off her chiseled abs and enviable frame.

The garment featured a plunging neckline, over-the-top gloves, and a fitted skirt with a thigh-high slit.

She wore her dark locks back in a ponytail and added a punch of red on her full pout for extra drama.

Of course, Thylane also shared other unbelievable outfits from the event, and the end of the series showed a performance by Post Malone.

Thylane Blondeau dazzled in diamonds to promote APM Monaco’s next campaign

As an ambassador and face for the contemporary fashion jewelry brand APM Monaco, Thylane is always drenched in diamonds.

She recently posted a series of sparkly snaps to promote an upcoming campaign, wearing a glamorous sequin dress with pieces from the new collection.

The glimmering gemstones and trailing diamonds on her bracelet, necklace, earrings, and ring beautifully highlighted her piercing blue eyes.

Scroll to the end of the carousel for a behind-the-scenes look at the influencer as she got her makeup done mid-shoot!

Thylane was dubbed the “Most Beautiful Girl in The World” at around age six by the press, and clearly, she’s continued to live up to that title.

She hinted at the next series of jaw-dropping photos in the caption, writing, “Be ready for the next campaign 🏜️.”

Of course, everyone wants a piece of Thylane’s beauty and fitness routines, and thankfully, she shared her best tips during an interview with RUSSH magazine.

Regarding health advice, she said the most important thing is to “Take care of myself in doing sports. I’m boxing and running four times per week.”

Now, in terms of beauty, her secret was quite simple. According to Thylane, it all comes down to removing makeup and washing your face before bed.