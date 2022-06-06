‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau in bikinis shows her skills

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau shows off some of the seven swimsuits she’s designed for her new collab with lingerie brand Etam. The world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, cherry-picked for her unique features as a child, stunned fans with a weekend Instagram update as she debuted her designs, going for a mash-up video and making sure fans shop her latest merch.

Thylane, 21, shared BTS footage from her Etam shoot, also including bathroom selfie action in a skimpy bikini.

Thylane Blondeau stuns with swimsuit collection

Posting for her 5.5 million Instagram followers last Saturday, Thylane opened in a braless minidress and paraded around outdoors.

Next up came an indoor selfie as Thylane smushed her face up while in a blue bathrobe – she quickly lost the robe, though, slipping into a tiny green bikini as she filmed herself from a bathroom.

The social media sensation toyed with her hair – the footage came in the wake of Thylane modeling a printed one-piece to announce the exciting design news.

Addressing fans in her native French, the Aix-en-Provence native wrote: “@etamxthylane J-5 💗💗 petite video bts pour vous ❣️ merci @etam.” The French translates to a “little bts video for you. Thank you @etam.”

Earlier in the day, Thylane had posted a sun-drenched garden photo as she delighted fans with the news of her collab.

“JUNE 9TH !! So happy to announce you my new Collab “ETAM X THYLANE” Here’s one of the 7 swimsuits that I’ve done !!!” she wrote, adding: “We’ve been working on this since 6 months and it comes out in 5 days 😮 ❣️❣️can’t wait to show you all the collection u guys !! Hope ur gonna like it love u 💗 thank you so much to all the @etam team you guys are the best.”

Blondeau also boasts her own No Smile clothing line, alongside influencing for brands including Fendi and Miu Miu. Additionally, she is the face of French brand Cacharel’s fragrances.

Thylane Blondeau doesn’t believe the ‘Most Beautiful’ label

Thylane is definitely modest. The star doesn’t buy her own “Most Beautiful” status, something she’s opened up on.

“Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?” she told L’Officiel. Thylane considers models Bella and Gigi Hadid to be her greatest style icons and is followed by U.S. celebrities, including Lisa Rinna and model daughter Amelia Hamlin.