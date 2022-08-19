‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau in bikini shows snacking skills

Thylane Blondeau poses close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau, the world’s “most beautiful” girl, is stunning in a bikini as she ups her snacking game.

The French model and social media sensation is building up her following on TikTok, where a recent video came as a mash-up and bringing Thylane in snack mode.

The 2022 Miu Miu ambassador ditched her high-end promos for some downtime, posting footage of herself in skimpy swimwear and enjoying ice cream. Thylane has been spending much of this summer in sunny destinations not limited to St. Tropez, France and Ibiza, Spain.

Posting for her 63,000+ followers, Thylane was seen sipping at some ice tea and enjoying lunch from a terrace while in a strappy look.

The Kenzo face then enjoyed ice cream from beach sands while in a red bikini top before sharing even more frozen treats, plus sushi. Grimacing or pulling faces for her fans, Thylane wrote:

“Me & my favorite food.”

Thylane boasts way more followers on Instagram, where her fanbase sits at over 5 million.

Thylane was spotted at the age of four and has been on the runway ever since. This year, she attended her fifth Miu Miu show in a row – the event this year also attracted actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Thylane Blondeau launches No Smile clothing brand

Thylane didn’t appear to have much success with her first Heaven’s May clothing line, but her second No Smile one seems to be taking off.

“I’ve created no smile few months ago and I was looking for the perfect name for the brand , and as you know I never smile !!! A lot of people always ask , are you sad ? Why u are you never smiling , you look sad ?!? Smile makes me weak makes me feel like I like you ! !” she told fans in September 2020.

Quoting fashion designer Victoria Beckham, Thylane added: “As Victoria’s said: i have a responsibility to the fashion industry. So yeaaa Even if I’m the happiest person alive , always grateful for everything, I’m smiling but on the inside :) So I felt like no smile was the perfect name for representing me and my brand.”

Thylane Blondeau joins forces with Etam

Proving she can design swimwear as well as sweats, Thylane is this year also in collaboration with lingerie giant Etam.

The model has designed seven swimsuits for the label, ones that debuted on June 9 and received plenty of promo on her Instagram.