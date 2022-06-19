‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau in bikini flaunts good genes

Thylane Blondeau close up. Pic credit: @thylaneblondeau/Instagram

Thylane Blondeau is showing she gets it from her mama. The world’s “Most Beautiful” girl, now a household name in her native France, is stunning in new bikini photos shared to her Instagram. Thylane has teamed up with lingerie giant Etam for a swimwear collab, and she’s nowhere near done showing off the designs.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Thylane sizzled as she topped up her tan and enjoyed a pool dip, with the post shouting out a family member as the photographer.

Thylane Blondeau stuns in bikini while mom snaps the photos

Thylane, 21, opened her gallery at the edge of an outdoor pool overlooking stunning ocean horizons.

The Cacharel spokesperson was in a striped and multi tonal blue bikini as she showcased her slender arms, posing with closed eyes and wet hair.

Enjoying the perks of her swanky location, Thylane hoisted herself out of the water in the next photo, one also taking in a swish, lounger-wrapped terrace. Further photos showed the Paris-based star hugging her knees while seated at the edge of the pool, plus making her way out of it.

“Pic by mummy @veonikaloubry,” Blondeau wrote, tagging French TV presenter mom Veronika Loubry.

Thylane grew up with famous parents. Her father is French soccer player Patrick Blondeau. Thylane landed her moniker as a child and has been marching the runway for high-end brands ever since. She’s graced the Chanel catwalk and, for five years in a row, been invited to the Miu Miu Fashion Show in Paris. The sister label to Prada is muscling up with celebrities in 2022 and this year also invited actress Vanessa Hudgens to its show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Thylane Blondeau rejects ‘Most Beautiful’ status

Thylane does not consider herself the “Most Beautiful” girl in the world.

“Firstly: I do not consider myself the most beautiful girl in the world! When I was little, people always told me. But I did not even understand what they meant. Because who says that? Who says I am the most beautiful?” she told L’Officiel. The model does, however, adore one modeling duo worshipped for their beauty; her style icons are power sibling set Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Thylane has designed seven swimsuits for Etam. Her dealings with the brand began via lingerie. Walking the runway for the label last year and stunning in feather underwear, Blondeau wrote: “Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages.”