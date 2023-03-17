Thylane Blondeau took the world by storm when she was named the “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” back in 2007.

At the time, Thylane was just six years old. Since securing the title, Thylane has blossomed into a stunning young woman who continues to dazzle in the modeling world.

As her modeling career continues to grow, Thylane finds herself working alongside some of the world’s biggest brands, including global fashion giant Prada.

In Thylane’s most recent social media share, she showed off her modeling chops as she posed for a street-side photo shoot featuring a stunning Prada bag.

Her latest share comes hot on the heels of various fashion-related posts.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Thylane attended Miu Miu’s fashion show last week, donning an all-black ensemble.

Previous to that, Thylane found herself pulled onto the runway to walk for Diesel’s latest clothing line.

Thylane Blondeau strikes a pose to show off her new Prada purse

Taking to her Instagram, Thylane shared the carousel post, which featured four separate shots showing off her new bag.

According to the post’s geotag, Thylane remains in Paris, France, and strolled the streets looking like an absolute bombshell.

In the first shot, Thylane posed from the waist up in a sleek, all-black look. Donning a black leather jacket, black headband, and dark black shades, Thylane’s muted look allowed the brightly colored Prada bag to take center stage.

The bright green bag included the standard and recognizable Prada logo, along with some other accents and silver hardware.

Thylane’s chiseled cheekbones, full lips, and black manicure were a perfect complement to the bag’s chic look.

The next snap found Thylane striking another pose with the Prada number. For this particular picture, Thylane crouched down, bending her knees at the end of a crosswalk. She held the bag up in her hands while her black leather jacket pooled against the concrete.

The last two pictures were seemingly more candid, as one included Thylane clearly in motion with one of her hands blurred in the shot.

“Back to the 2000’s with my new #PradaMoon bag @prada 💚 #ad Pics by bby @bennattal,” she captured the post.

Thylane promotes Cacharel Parfums in a laid-back social media share

Thylane’s immense popularity with fashion brands like Prada makes her a desirable partner in other industries, such as perfume.

Add in the fact that Thylane also has an impressive social media following, including 6.6 million followers on Instagram, and it will come as no surprise that partnering with the 21-year-old beauty is something brands would pursue.

This was the case with the perfume brand Cacharel Parfums who partnered with Thylane in order to promote their AmorAmor perfume.

Cacharel is touted as a “luxury French brand” which “offers a range of ready-to-wear fashion, accessories and fragrances, and is globally [recognized] for its youthful, feminine designs.”

In the sweet post, Thylane laid out on a lounging sofa in a light-colored sweatshirt paired with a short pair of cream-colored shorts. With her hands brought up to her face, Thylane delivered a stoic glance as she held a bottle of perfume.

The second shot of the post showed an up-close picture of the red bottle.

Between sponsored social media posts and her ongoing modeling career, Thylane doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon.