‘World’s most beautiful girl’ Thylane Blondeau goes braless for fashion show

Thylane Blondeau has been enjoying Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Thylane Blondeau absolutely stole the show with a braless top.

The model attended the Etam Womenswear fashion show during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

She rocked a simple white sleeveless crop top and wore it braless.

Thylane is most known for her amazing bikini and swimsuit photoshoots as well as for earning the title of “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” when she was just six years old.

She paired the top with classic denim jeans, a chic black belt, and a natural makeup look.

She posed with friend and french influencer Léna Situations, who was wearing a bright orange outfit, that showed off her physique.

Thylane Blondeau looks gorgeous in braless top. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

Thylane Blondeau Loves Working with Etam

This beautiful model has an amazing relationship with the iconic womenswear brand Etam. From Valentine’s Day collections to bikini shoots, Etam has been her go-to designer.

She even released a Thylane X Etam collab, which she promoted by wearing three different bikinis.

In the collection, she partnered to release seven gorgeous swimsuits that are perfect for any vacation.

And most recently, the French model wore a gorgeous white bikini to support their newest campaign.

Thylane looked incredible when she took to the runway with Etam earlier in the year.

She wore a tight-fitting black bralette top with a deep v-neck and feather-detailed shorts.

She paired them with high heels with feathers sticking out, and feather drooped earrings.

Thylane is quickly becoming well known in the world of modeling.

On social media, she recounted the fashion experience in an Instsagram caption, wriitng, “Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun. Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever grateful. Thank u everyone for ur sweet messages.”

Thylane Blondeau is a fashion show regular

Thylane makes several fashionable appearances each year when she attends fashion shows. And each year, she looks even better.

Just a few days ago, the model stunned in an upside-down sweater to make her London Fashion Week debut.

One of her favorite brands is the trendy designer Mui Mui. She has been working with the designer since 2017 when she was 16 years old.

She recently attended their 2023 runway show for Paris Fashion Week in the spring.

She took to social media to share a photo of herself in a cropped sweater and captioned the photo, “My 5th @miumiu show 💙💙Thank u so much for having me !! Always so happy to watch ur show !! Thank u my @miumiu family ❤️❤️ #miumiufw22!”