‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia thrills in swimsuit and heels

Yanet Garcia poses with friends. Pic credit: @iamyanetgarcia/Instagram

Yanet Garcia received plenty of thumbs-up as she thrilled fans in a plunging swimsuit and high heels last week.

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” now raking it in via her brand partnerships and OnlyFans join, delighted her 14.8 million Instagram followers free of charge three days ago, posting a classy and sexy swimsuit photo as she enjoyed a Caribbean vacation.

Yanet Garcia thrills in plunging swimsuit and heels

Looking like a total bombshell as she chilled on wicker lounge seating, Yanet posed, flaunting her gym-honed figure and curves and wearing a gold-piped black swimsuit with a dangerously low-cut neckline.

Highlighting her assets, the Mexican star wowed in her chic swim look, pairing her one-piece with black stiletto sandals with fabric snaking their way up the stunner’s calves.

Yanet added in massive hoop earrings – large enough to rival those donned by reality star Khloe Kardashian – also wearing a full face of makeup complete with a nude lip.

A butterfly emoji was the only caption as Yanet tagged herself in Turks and Caicos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce18RRUu6-q/

Yanet has come a long way since appearing on Mexican TV and telling citizens whether it’ll rain or shine. The fitness queen has built herself an empire via her Instagram following as she promotes everything from workout gear to protein powders – she’s now also a promo face for lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret. The brand has undergone a massive revamp to become more inclusive. Yanet brings some Latin influence to the table.

Yanet is now living in New York City and running her Yanet Garcia Health Coach brand, where she teaches others to become fitness coaches.

Yanet Garcia making big bucks after certification

In January, and proudly holding up her Health Coach certification, Yanet posed from an NYC park, writing: “Today is a VERY SPECIAL day! 😭” adding:

“Officially I am a CERTIFIED HEALTH COACH! 🎓🤓📚 I graduated from one of the most important nutrition schools in the world @nutritionschool and I feel super grateful, blessed, and proud to have achieved it!!!! It was not easy at all. I decided to take it in English as a personal challenge and I was very nervous, I didn’t know if I was going to achieve it since I continue to study the language but it was possible! AND IT IS.”

Yanet’s Instagram is followed by socialite Paris Hilton and actress Bella Thorne. Garcia, meanwhile, follows stars including model Hailey Bieber, singer Ariana Grande, and mogul Kylie Jenner.