Croatian beauty Ivana Knoll has been making the internet buzz lately with her endless, sizzling content.

Also known as World Cup’s hottest fan, Ivana has drawn in millions of fans since her iconic checkered print look at the World Cup.

Since then, the 30-year-old hasn’t stopped with the jaw-dropping content as she continues to effortlessly wow fans with whatever endeavor she might be involved with.

However, in her latest share, Ivana strikes again, and this time, she was captured enjoying a refreshing snack by the pool.

The famous influencer was spotted wearing a gorgeous white bikini while she took a dip in her spacious pool.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As she effortlessly glowed for the shot, Ivana held onto her juicy watermelon, asking her fans one simple question, “watermelon or peach fan? 🤤.”

Ivana Knoll looks heavenly in her white bikini

As expected, Ivana uploaded the mesmerizing shot onto her favorite social platform — her IG account.

As she posed in the pool, the Croatian beauty sported a matching, bright white bikini set.

The heavenly set included a teeny triangular top that featured a large cut-out design along the bottom.

She also sported matching white bikini bottoms with a cheeky, high-waisted design.

For her accessories, Ivana decided to rock a huge pair of flashy gold hoop earrings. The hoop earrings rested along her shoulders and were the perfect color combo with her white bikini.

The socialite’s hair was styled in pretty, delicate waves that trickled down one side of her body.

To further complete this poolside look, Ivana rocked a perfectly applied face of makeup.

Fans certainly showed their love for this epic shot as the post received 178,200 likes and over 1,400 expressive fans in the comment section.

Ivana Knoll is the founder and owner of Knoll Doll

In another recent share, the social butterfly made her way to a LA Clippers game as she was photographed posing courtside near the basketball hoop.

In the shot, Ivana donned some of her wardrobe essentials from her Knoll Doll brand.

Ivana is the founder and owner of Knoll Doll, a space created for eccentric and jaw-dropping looks only, just like the ones that Ivana has rocked.

For this particular photograph, Ivana geared up in one of her red and white checkered bodysuits.

This particular style was a long-sleeved suit that featured a low-cut neckline. The bodysuit looked amazing on Ivana as it accentuated her tiny waist.

For the rest of this game-day fit, the influencer was styled in a high-waisted denim skirt that featured a scalloped edge along the bottom.

For her footwear essentials, Ivana went with a pair of red thigh-high boots. The leather platforms boots hugged her legs while perfectly coinciding with the rest of the eccentric look.

She went on to accessorize with an LA Clippers hat, a flashy gold necklace, and a watch.

Per usual, Ivana looked flawless while she knocked this Knoll Doll look right out of the park.

She captioned the post, “Friday with @laclippers 🏀🔥.”

Fans can now head to Knoll Dolls’ official website to learn more about the company while browsing its eccentric statement pieces.