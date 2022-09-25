Wiz Khalifa shows off ripped physique post-workout

Wiz Khalifa looks happy after a workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Rapper and songwriter Wiz Khalifa is on a mission to get his body beefed up, and he has pics to prove it.

Wiz was always known for his slim physique, but he got bitten by the fitness bug in the past few years.

Photographers caught Wiz after an outdoor workout in LA, and he had a huge smile on his face, possibly happy with the results of his exercise session.

Wiz was shirtless, showing off his tight abs and multiple tattoos, and his muscles were on full display. He had on thigh-length black workout shorts to reveal his toned and tattooed legs, with white Nike shoes.

His signature dreadlocks were pulled up on his head, keeping him cool from the Los Angeles heat. Wiz also carried a gallon jug of water because he likely knows how important hydration is when you’re getting ripped.

The rapper held a gray t-shirt and a protein shake in his other hand, staying fueled up after a hard workout, and he looked healthier than ever.

Wiz Khalifa has a state-of-the-art gym in his Los Angeles home

Wiz took to Twitter in January 2022 and announced that he created a home gym to focus on his new workout regime. He committed himself to a fitness journey back in 2018, delving into mixed martial arts as a way to put on weight.

After a few years of hard focus, his weight went from 140 pounds to 175 pounds, and Wiz credits his intense workouts of MMA and Muay Thai training, plus eating up to five times a day now.

New gym at the crib. More pounds than ever — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 8, 2022

His new home gym includes kettlebells, a power rack complete with a bench and Olympic weight plates, dumbbells, and a free-standing heavy bag. Wiz has a goal to put on another 15 pounds of muscle and plans to use his new gym to accomplish that.

Wiz Khalifa gained mainstream popularity on The Masked Singer

Wiz has been a superstar in the rap world since 2010, when he dropped his first major single, Black and Yellow, which was an homage to his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. He has dominated the rap game since then, but found mainstream popularity when he starred on The Masked Singer in 2021, competing as Chameleon, and finishing in third place.

Because of his amazing performance on the show, Wiz was nominated for a People’s Choice Award. He lost to JoJo Siwa, who was also nominated for a performance on The Masked Singer, but it took Wiz from a rap star to being widely known among the masses.

Wiz has also been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, most notably for his breakout hit and for See You Again from the movie, Furious 7, which gained him a nomination for Song of the Year.