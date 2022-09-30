Winnie Harlow stuns in sheer lace top

Winnie Harlow stuns in metallic purple eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

The Canadian model Winnie Harlow is one of the models that always has eyes on her.

She is always posting content online, appearing in a new brand’s campaign, or promoting her own skincare line Clay Skin.

Recently, Harlow wore a beautiful and delicate turtle neck baby blue lace blouse with long sleeves while enjoying some caviar at a fancy restaurant.

She wore nothing underneath, only covered herself up with some breast petals.

For the bottom of this outfit, she opted for beige leather wide-leg pants, which she matched with a long fashionable coat that she let down underneath her shoulders.

Harlow accessorized this look with some chic point marbled blue glasses and a bright blue handbag with silver details.

Winnie Harlow stuns for a night out

Her sandal heels also matched her bag and tied this blue with neutral shades look together.

Her long brown hair was styled straight, and her makeup remained very natural.

The model posted several pictures of this night at the restaurant on her Instagram account with over 10 million followers, as well as a video interacting with her fans.

She captioned this post, “Caviar & @cayskin from @off____white @frederic.monceau #TheWinnieWay.”

Winnie Harlow talks about putting herself first

Winnie Harlow is definitely a one-of-a-kind model. She was diagnosed with vitiligo at just 4 years old.

But this skin condition and the bullies she encountered throughout her life never made her stop chasing her dreams and trying to break conventional beauty standards.

Harlow recently became an ambassador for Puma, and in a recent article with Goop, she talked all about her essential clothing items and putting herself first.

When asked if she always prioritizes her well-being, she responded, “It’s hard to be disciplined about it. Especially when traveling through different time zones, sleeping patterns are disrupted, food on the go isn’t always the healthiest option, and as for working out, sometimes you’re just too tired after a long day on set. But I try to make it a priority.”

The model is now 28 years old and the founder of Clay Skin, a brand designed to take care of all the problems she has encountered when trying to find products to protect her delicate skin caused by her condition. She’s one of the first models with vitiligo to walk the runway, and Harlow continues to break boundaries in the fashion industry.