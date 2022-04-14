Winnie Harlow struts her stuff in a leg-baring multi-colored dress

Winnie Harlow struts her stuff in a leg-baring dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Winnie Harlow has got it going on.

The model strutted her stuff in a new social media post, showing off her long legs and some cleavage.

Harlow has been busy promoting her new skincare brand, CAY Skin.

Winnie Harlow struts in leg-baring multi-colored dress

Harlow took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video of herself walking toward the camera.

In the video, she wore a multi-colored dress, with hints of red, yellow, and blue.

The dress showed her cleavage and had a golden ‘W’ in the center.

There was also a slit in the dress, which allowed the model’s long legs to be seen.

She accessorized the dress with red strappy heels, gold hoop earrings, gold chains, and a pink purse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Towards the end of the video, Harlow turns around and gives a wave.

Winnie Harlow has a new skincare brand

Harlow has joined the ranks of other celebrities in the beauty and skincare industry.

Her new brand, CAY Skin, is vegan, cruelty-free, and reef safe. All products in the line come with SPF protection.

Harlow spoke to People magazine about the importance of wearing sunscreen.

She said her focus on sunscreen stemmed from her skin condition, vitiligo, in which the skin loses its pigment cells.

But, she explained that she was motivated to create the skincare line after a photoshoot left her with a sunburn. She said, “I had a two-day shoot in the Bahamas from sun up to sundown on each day and at certain points, they didn’t want me to reapply sunscreen because it was leaving a purple or blue cast on my skin and [that] wasn’t pretty.”

She went on to say that she received a burn as a result of not wearing sunscreen. And due to that, doctors were called and Harlow was given injections for inflammation and pain.

The bad experience inspired Harlow to create a skincare brand that offered sun protection while looking good on skin. She said, “I reached out to my team and I was like, ‘Listen, sunscreen has always been something that’s been really important to me and it shouldn’t be not important just because it doesn’t look good. So I want to create something that is going to be protective for the skin, but also [make you] look gorgeous and feel good wearing it.”

When asked about how involved she was with the process of creating the line, Harlow replied, “I am the process.”

She added, “Honestly, it’s my own child. It’s so different for me. My whole career [has been] going to different places and shooting for a brand that’s already established. But this has been me creating the product over two years and now being the creative director for the shoots and casting models and picking hairstylists and makeup artists. Every step of the way I have my hand in it. So it’s been a lot more work, but more rewarding because it’s a product that I created.”