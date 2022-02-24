Winnie Harlow straddles Kyle Kuzma on the beach during island vacation

Winnie Harlow shared steamy beach pics of her and Kyle Kuzma on an island vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Model Winnie Harlow and basketball player Kyle Kuzma are enjoying themselves on the beach this February, warming Instagram feeds during the cold winter.

Winnie is seen wearing an orange swimsuit while Kyle is relaxing in classic black swim trunks. The two are enjoying time on the water, sharing drinks, and Winnie even showed her affection for Kyle with a physical display of affection as she straddled him on the beach.

Winnie captioned her post with a simple orange heart emoji, perhaps relating to her orange swimsuit and sunhat.

Winnie Harlow straddles Kyle Kuzma on the beach in new Instagram post

Winnie’s Instagram post features seven photos of the couple on their vacation. The first photo shows Kyle lying back on the beach while Winnie straddles him. Most of her face is hidden by her orange sunhat as she sits with her hands on her hips. Kyle appears to be looking at his phone.

The next three photos are closer images of the couple. Winnie isn’t wearing her sunhat while she and Kyle pose for pictures on a boat out on the water.

The next two photos show the two laying on the beach together. One shows Winnie laying on top of Kyle and the other, which is shot from farther away, shows the two laying together on the beach. The last photo shows the couple having drinks and Kyle smoking a cigar. They both appear to be smiling and Winnie looks like she’s climbing into his lap.

Winnie shared two sets of photos of just herself as she enjoys the sights and beach in her swimsuit.

Winnie Harlow stuns fans in orange swimsuit during island vacation

Winnie’s latest post is a full set of 10 photos. There are several beachside photos of Winnie in her swimsuit as well as a photo of her in the water.

Other photos include her orange sunhat and show off an orange skirt that matches her swimsuit. Most of the photos are beachside photos or photos from a boat.

She captioned the photo, “Island girls happy place 🏝 ,” which fans agree is the best place for her to be. Fans took to the comments to let the star know how much they loved seeing her soak up the sun.

Most of the comments are heart-eye emojis, while one reads, “Cute.”

Another reads, “Okay girlllllll!!!”

Pic credit: @winnieharlow/Instagram

She previously shared another set of rather cheeky photos from her trip, captioning the post, “Dancing on the Sun ☀️.”

It’s clear that Winnie and Kyle have enjoyed their vacation together, but some fans may be enjoying the pictures more than the two stars are. Fans agree that the beach is the perfect place for Winnie Harlow.