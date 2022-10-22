Winnie Harlow at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Winnie Harlow looked gorgeous as she attended Doja Cat’s 27th birthday party at Raspoutine nightclub in West Hollywood last night.

The model dressed for the themed party, wearing sparkly silver lingerie with a chain link suspender belt that showed off her stunning figure. She wore a silver-colored silk robe over the top, which had a dramatic faux fur trim.

Winnie also wore an ornate black masquerade mask with feather detail and a corsage on one side.

On her feet, she wore strappy silver sandals that snaked up her ankle, and she accessorized the bold look with sparkly tassel earrings.

Her long dark hair was loose and flowing and her makeup was flawless, as usual.

The 28-year-old shared some Stories on her Instagram while on route to the party and showed off her look to her 10.2 million followers while lip-syncing along to Beyoncé, Cuff It.

Winnie Harlow arrives at Raspoutine nightclub to celebrate Doja Cat’s 27th birthday in West Hollywood. Pic credit: Roger / BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow poses in Elizabeth Taylor’s bathroom

Winnie Harlow posted a series of photos from The Dorchester Hotel in London this week.

Pic credit: @winnieharlow/Instagram

The Canadian model, who is a spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo, has partnered with sports giant Puma and JD Sports US on a competition to win a beauty kit for her skincare line, Cay Skin.

In the images, Winnie wears a black velour tracksuit, Puma socks and sneakers while she poses in various locations in the hotel.

In some shots we see her in a stunning pink bathroom, which she revealed to be a bathroom Elizabeth Taylor famously used.

She captioned the photos, “This iconic room in this pink marble bathtub is where Elizabeth Taylor got the call she got the role of Cleopatra so I feel a sense of good luck 🍀💖”

Winnie Harlow launches new Cay Skin products at Sephora

Winnie launched her own skincare line, Cay Skin, back in February this year. She designed the line, which focuses on SPF products for all skin types, after getting serious sunburn during a photoshoot back in 2018.

The six products are currently available at cayskin.com and Sephora, with the Deepwater Nourishing Lip Mask and Deepwater Hydrating and Soothing Body Crème becoming available through the beauty giant last week.

On creating the brand Winnie states on the Cay Skin site, “I created Cay Skin to make sure everyone has access to clean sun care, formulated for people who, like me, hate the feeling of heavy sunscreen, the pore-clogging ingredients, and white cast it leaves. I want everyone to feel sexy and confident, and unafraid to show some skin, no matter the weather.”