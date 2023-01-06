Winnie Harlow stuns fans in a minidress while courtside. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Winnie Harlow looked amazing while supporting her man, Kyle Kuzma. The America’s Next Top Model contestant sat courtside in an angelic ensemble while watching the Washington Wizards game.

The supermodel wore a satin dress that featured renaissance paintings of angels. The look had a cowl neckline, ruching along the waist, and spaghetti straps.

She wore matching blue stiletto heels with satin leg warmers that sported the same paintings featured on the dress.

To pull the look together, the reality show contestant wore a small handbag and large pink and blue earrings.

To keep warm, she kept a luxurious brown fur coat behind her.

Her makeup looked beautiful with pink cut crease eyeshadow and nude pink lipstick.

She put her honey-brown hair into two space buns and let the rest of her hair fall down her back.

On Instagram, she posted a photo carousel of her outfit, as well as gave her boyfriend, Kyle, a kiss for good luck.

Winnie Harlow’s sunscreen line Cay Skin was inspired by her childhood

Winne Harlow has a skin condition called vitiligo, which could affect the melanin in the skin. Because of this condition, sunscreen has always been a part of her skincare routine.

When talking to Pop Sugar, she explained that sunscreen was essential for her, even though she always had bad experiences with it.

She recounted an experience from her childhood to the publication saying, “I am Caribbean, so I would go back to Jamaica to see my dad during Christmas holidays and summer holidays and would be in the sun a lot. I remember his rough hands from being a mechanic rubbing sunscreen into my skin, and it was always a blue tint or a purple tint. I hated that as a kid.”

With Cay Skin, she hoped to create something that could work for everybody, regardless of skin tone.

Winnie Harlow looked amazing in all blue at the Washington Wizards game

Winnie is no stranger to being courtside and will bring her model looks to every game, doing so recently.

The supermodel wore a royal blue knit top that cut off right at her waist. Over it, she wore a floor-length peacoat that added drama to the ensemble.

For her shoes, she wore thigh-high boots that complemented her long legs.

Her accessories of choice included a gold chain necklace, a matching handbag, and triangle earrings. She was accompanied by her friend Shannon Hamilton.